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Barbeque Nation Hits The Sweetspot Serves Nostalgia With The Iconic Melody-Inspired Dessert
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 22nd May 2026 – Melody, the chocolate toffee that has been a part of India's collective sweet memory for decades, is now making its way to the Barbeque Nation dessert counter. This weekend, the brand is celebrating one of India's most beloved treats with a delicious limited-edition creation.
This weekend, Barbeque Nation is serving up Pine Melody Pastry – a limited-edition dessert featuring a pineapple pastry topped with the much-loved Melody toffee. A delightful balance of tropical freshness and sweetness, with a rich chocolaty twist as part of the Regular Buffet on 23rd & 24th May 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) at select outlets across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Speaking about the launch, Nakul Gupta, CMO, Barbeque Nation, said,“Melody has always been close to our hearts for decades, and this weekend, we're celebrating that in the most delicious way we know, over food Pine Melody Pastry is our way of joining a conversation that all of India is having, and we hope it brings a smile to every table.”
About Barbeque Nation
Founded in 2006, Barbeque Nation transformed India's casual dining scene with its pioneering Live Grills-on-the-Table concept. With close to 200 outlets across India, UAE, Malaysia, Oman, and Bahrain, the brand is known for its interactive dining experience, generous buffet spreads, and warm hospitality.
This weekend, Barbeque Nation is serving up Pine Melody Pastry – a limited-edition dessert featuring a pineapple pastry topped with the much-loved Melody toffee. A delightful balance of tropical freshness and sweetness, with a rich chocolaty twist as part of the Regular Buffet on 23rd & 24th May 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) at select outlets across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Speaking about the launch, Nakul Gupta, CMO, Barbeque Nation, said,“Melody has always been close to our hearts for decades, and this weekend, we're celebrating that in the most delicious way we know, over food Pine Melody Pastry is our way of joining a conversation that all of India is having, and we hope it brings a smile to every table.”
About Barbeque Nation
Founded in 2006, Barbeque Nation transformed India's casual dining scene with its pioneering Live Grills-on-the-Table concept. With close to 200 outlets across India, UAE, Malaysia, Oman, and Bahrain, the brand is known for its interactive dining experience, generous buffet spreads, and warm hospitality.
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