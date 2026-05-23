Lee Jae Myung Vows To Carry On Ex-President Roh's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 23 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday vowed to continue the legacy of late former President Roh Moo-hyun by building a nation founded on fairness, inclusion and respect for human dignity.

"After you left, so many 'Roh Moo-hyuns' were born, and I am one of them," Lee said in his eulogy delivered at a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of Roh's death held in the southeastern rural village of Bongha, where the late President lived after his retirement.

On North Korea, Lee said he will uphold the spirit of the October 4 Inter-Korean Declaration signed by Roh and the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the father of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The declaration aimed at improving inter-Korean relations and reducing military tensions.

"We will firmly walk on the path toward peaceful coexistence and mutual growth," he said, Yonhap news agency reported.

"As President, I feel the immense responsibility and weight that comes with the position. I will carry on your legacy," Lee said.

Lee pledged to realise Roh's vision of a society where success is possible without privilege, hard work is fairly rewarded, people embrace one another regardless of background, and balanced development allows both the capital region and the rest of the country to prosper together.

"I will press ahead with reform to root out rule-breaking and privilege, undeterred by resistance from the established order," he said, adding, "This government will bring to fruition the dreams you left unfulfilled."

Roh, a liberal politician who ran the country from 2003 to 2008 as the ninth president of South Korea, leapt to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home in 2009 amid a corruption investigation involving his family and aides.

Lee attended the same memorial event last year as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

–IANS

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