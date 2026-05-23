Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of May 23, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,949 (+5) Russian tanks, 24,599 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 42,579 (+68) artillery systems, 1,799 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,394 (+4) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,444 (+4) ground robotic systems, 306,478 (+1,819) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,632 cruise missiles, 33 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 98,406 (+201) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,212 (+5) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Defense ForcesRussian Buk-M2 air defense system in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 166 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops took place along the frontline on May 22. In particular, Russian forces launched 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.