Ukraine Marks Day Of Heroes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory notes that the idea of Heroes Day originated within the Ukrainian nationalist movement. The holiday was first officially introduced by a resolution of the Second Grand Assembly of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, held in Kraków in April 1941. The resolution designated May 23 as the“Day of Heroes of the Revolution.”

The date was chosen deliberately. In May, under controversial circumstances, ideologue of Ukrainian independence Mykola Mikhnovsky died. On May 23 and May 25 respectively, leaders of the Ukrainian liberation movement Yevhen Konovalets and Symon Petliura were assassinated.

During and after World War II, the Day of Heroes was observed by members of the Ukrainian liberation movement. Members and youth branches of the OUN held ceremonial gatherings decorated with flags and portraits of Mikhnovsky, Konovalets, and Petliura. The observances included moments of silence for fallen heroes, speeches, readings of official messages, and oaths taken by new members.

Where possible, larger public commemorations were also organized. People gathered near the graves of local heroes, sang the Ukrainian anthem and patriotic songs, and delivered speeches.

The day also held special significance for the Ukrainian diaspora, which promoted continuity in Ukrainian military traditions and honored fighters from the era of Kyivan Rus, the Cossack period, the Ukrainian Galician Army, the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen, the army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, the OUN, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

After 1991, the holiday gradually gained popularity, especially in western Ukraine. Large-scale commemorations were held in 2014 in the Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil regions.

Although the Day of Heroes is not currently an official state holiday, the tradition of honoring heroes on May 23 continues to strengthen, particularly since 2014, when Ukrainians began defending their territorial integrity and sovereign right to choose their future in the face of Russian aggression.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion, the day has become not only a tribute to heroes of the past, but also an occasion to honor today's defenders who are sacrificing their lives for Ukraine's unity and independence.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is launching a new educational format within the cross-media project“12. Land of Heroes” – nationwide online lessons featuring Hero of Ukraine award recipients. The first event took place on May 22 on the platform of the Educational Center of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.