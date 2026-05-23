A Guide To Financial Planning For Eid

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Attribute to: Dr. Farah Hashim, Manager – Operations, Vault22

Eid is one of the most joyful times of the year, a season of generosity, togetherness, and gratitude. But for many households across the UAE and beyond, it also quietly becomes one of the most financially demanding periods of the year. The gifts, the gatherings, the travel, the Eidi for the children, all adds up faster than expected. And by the time the celebrations wind down, the financial stress can linger well in the following month.

The financial decisions made during Eid are not just financial but are rooted in emotions, culture and deeply connected values. Thus the pattern repeats itself every year: financial lives and faith-based lives get treated as entirely separate things, when in reality they are closely intertwined. Some of the most consequential financial decisions happen not on a trading platform, but in the context of family, community, and celebration.

At the heart of Eid is the principle of giving, to family, to community, to those in need. That spirit is worth protecting. But there is a meaningful difference between generosity rooted in intention and spending driven by social pressure. The most practical step is to decide, before the season begins, what Eid means financially. Not a vague commitment to spend less, but an actual number: for gifts, for Eidi, for gatherings, for travel. A defined budget does not diminish the celebration. It protects it.

Eid as a lens for values-aligned finance:

Remember, the idea that money is not just something to spend but to manage responsibly and with accountability and long-term thinking in mind. This is what makes this season different, the values that are underneath it, faith, family, gratitude, community. Increasingly individuals are asking deeper questions about how their money is managed more broadly. Where is it invested? Does it align with their principles, Is it working in ways that are both financially sound and ethically consistent?

For too long, finance was positioned as a compromise, either the financial growth came at cost of faith or vice-versa. That is no longer the case. Ethical finance and smart finance are not in tension. For a growing number of investors, they are the same thing.

The post-Eid reset:

Once the celebrations end, there is a brief window of clarity before everyday life resumes. That window is worth using. Look at what came in, what went out, and what the numbers are saying across every account and liability. Most people, when they do this with full financial visibility for the first time, are surprised by the gap between what they assumed and what is actually there.

Across the UAE, many professionals manage finances across multiple platforms without ever seeing the full picture in one place. In a region defined by both opportunity and volatility, that fragmentation carries real cost. The issue here is not just over spending but also absence of consolidated financial awareness. During high spending periods, the lack of financial visibility becomes more noticeable.

When the reality hits, that is where the real work begins. Start a dedicated savings line for next year. Set aside a modest monthly amount so the next celebration arrives already funded. Build toward three to six months of accessible living expenses. Build an emergency reserve. Celebration and financial clarity are not in conflict. The greatest gift is not the most expensive one. It is the one that comes from a place of genuine intention, supported by a plan that makes next year even easier.

Eid Mubarak.

About Dr. Farah Hashim: Dr. Farah Hashim is Manager – Operations at Vault22, where she leads Shariah operations and marketing at the intersection of product development, growth strategy, and ethical finance. She is Co-Founder and former COO of Taqwa Invest, the first homegrown Shariah advisory platform established in DIFC, where she led operations, strategy, and organisational development within a regulated environment. She holds a Doctorate in General Management with a focus on diversity and disability studies, which continues to shape her approach to financial services, with a strong emphasis on accessibility, usability, and designing products that serve a broader and more diverse audience. She has also been recognised among the Top 500 Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance for three consecutive years by the Cambridge Islamic Finance Association.

About Vault22: Vault22 is a global Wealth and Wellness Platform providing consolidated financial visibility and structured guidance for modern professionals. The platform integrates budgeting, savings, investments, and Shariah-compliant solutions within a unified ecosystem designed to support long-term financial clarity and disciplined capital management. Through full account aggregation and an intelligence-led advisory engine, Vault22 delivers hyper-personalised insights across a user's entire financial life. With over 1,000,000 registered users globally, Vault22 combines institutional credibility, independence, and a commitment to helping clients build a stronger financial future.