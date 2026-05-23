SRH Vs RCB Highlights: SRH Win By 55 Runs Ishan Kishan 79 IPL 2026

Don't miss the action! Witness Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant 55-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an electrifying IPL 2024 encounter. Watch Ishan Kishan's blistering 79, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 56, and Eshan Malinga's bowling brilliance that sealed SRH's win at Hyderabad. Full match highlights, key moments, and post-match analysis! In this video: 0:00 – Match Overview & Toss Highlights 0:30 – SRH Batting Highlights 1:38 – RCB Chase & Key Wickets

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