'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Trailer Out David-Varun's 4Th Film

The trailer of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' has finally been unveiled, promising a colourful mix of comedy, romance, music and family drama in classic David Dhawan style. The film marks the fourth collaboration between director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Star-Studded Cast and Comedic Premise

Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film positions itself as a full-fledged family entertainer packed with confusion, chaos and high-energy humour. The ensemble cast also includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

A Glimpse into the Chaotic Plot

The official trailer hints at a chaotic love triangle centred around Varun Dhawan's character, who finds himself caught between his former lover and a new romantic interest. A standout comedic plot point involves an accidental pregnancy confession by Pooja And Mrunal's character to Varun Dhawan. The film leans heavily into relationship comedy, with several scenes revolving around marriage anxieties and comic misunderstandings.

Return of David Dhawan's Signature Style

Known for his signature brand of loud, colourful entertainers, David Dhawan appears to return to familiar territory with visual gags, exaggerated misunderstandings and ensemble-driven comedy. The trailer also features energetic musical sequences, including a remixed version of the popular 1990s track 'Chunari Chunari'.

Here's the trailer: View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Soundtrack Already Generating Buzz

The film's soundtrack has already generated attention online. Tracks such as 'WOW' have emerged as dance favourites, while 'Tera Ho Jaun' brings a romantic touch to the album. 'Vyah Karwado Ji' has also gained traction as a wedding-themed number.

From the Makers

Speaking about the film, director David Dhawan said, "This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humour, confusion, music, and heart," in a press note.

Producer Ramesh Taurani added, "With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We're excited for audiences to experience the film's energy and madness," in a press note.

Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK), 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5. (ANI)

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