Indianoil Assures No Overall Petrol, Diesel Shortage In The Country

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil), the country's largest oil marketing company, on Saturday assured that there is "no overall shortage" of petrol and diesel across the country, clarifying that supply disruptions reported at certain retail outlets are "highly localised and temporary in nature."

Reasons for Localised Demand Surge

In a statement released, the company said the current situation at select fuel stations has emerged due to "local demand-supply imbalances and redistribution of sales patterns in select areas."

IndianOil said the rise in demand at some locations was driven by multiple factors, including a seasonal increase in diesel consumption during the harvesting period, customer movement away from some private fuel stations due to higher retail prices, and increased institutional demand at PSU outlets.

"The higher demand being witnessed at some locations is attributable to a seasonal increase in diesel demand during the ongoing harvesting period," the company said.

It added that there has also been a "temporary shift of customers from certain private retail outlets owing to relatively higher retail prices at some private pumps."

The company further said that institutional and commercial demand has increasingly shifted towards public sector fuel stations as "bulk and institutional supplies are currently priced significantly higher in line with prevailing international market prices."

"During the period from 1-22 May 2026, the Company recorded substantial growth in fuel sales over the corresponding period last year, with petrol sales increasing by 14 per cent and diesel sales by around 18 per cent," the company said.

Supply Situation Remains Under Control

The company said that despite the sharp increase in demand, the supply situation remains under control across most parts of the country, with disruptions limited to isolated pockets.

The company said such supply issues were seen at "only a very small number of retail outlets" out of its network of over 42,000 fuel stations nationwide, while supplies and stocks at the majority of outlets remained "normal and adequate."

IndianOil also said that along with other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), it continues to maintain adequate stocks of petrol and diesel and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.

"IndianOil remains committed to maintaining seamless fuel availability across the country and requests customers to avoid unnecessary panic buying," the company said. (ANI)

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