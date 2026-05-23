Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offender In Manali, Busts Robbery Case

Proclaimed offender nabbed from Manali

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in 11 criminal cases from Manali in Himachal Pradesh. According to police officials, the accused had been absconding for a long time and was allegedly working while staying hidden in a hotel in Manali to evade arrest. The NR-1 team of the Crime Branch acted on specific intelligence inputs regarding the accused's location and launched a targeted operation based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, leading to his successful arrest.

Police said multiple criminal cases were registered against the accused, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Officials added that the accused is currently being interrogated and further investigation is underway to ascertain his network and possible involvement in other offences.

Robber involved in Tughlaq Road heist arrested

In a separate operation earlier in the day, the Crime Branch also busted a robbery case linked to a businessman's residence in the Tughlaq Road area and arrested a notorious robber involved in multiple criminal cases, officials said.

According to police, an armed gang had entered the businessman's luxurious residence, allegedly terrorised family members at gunpoint and with deadly weapons, and escaped with jewellery, cash and other valuables.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch used technical surveillance and secret inputs to trace and arrest one of the accused involved in the case.

Police said the arrested accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in nearly 20 criminal cases, including robbery, theft, snatching and Arms Act-related offences.

Officials further stated that the accused has also been convicted in several other cases in the past.

Delhi Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being conducted to trace and apprehend the remaining members of the gang involved in the robbery.

Shooter in Najafgarh attempt to murder case held

Previously, on May 23, in a separate incident, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the main shooter, Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala, who had been absconding in an attempt to murder case in the Najafgarh area. The accused is a history-sheeter of Najafgarh police station and is involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and snatching.

According to the police, on the night of April 23, a quarrel broke out between two groups in the Roshan Garden area. During the incident, when a youth intervened to stop the fight, Gaurav allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring the victim in the leg. After the incident, the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle along with his associate.

A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act sections was registered at the Police Station, Najafgarh.

Since the incident, the accused had been continuously trying to evade arrest.

The AGS team of the Crime Branch received information that the accused would be visiting Deen Dayal Hospital. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the hospital and successfully apprehended the accused after a brief chase.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had studied only up to Class 8 and had fallen into bad company at a young age. Due to financial difficulties, he entered the world of crime and later started extorting money from local operators.

Delhi Police stated that the arrest of the accused would have a significant impact on curbing crime in the Najafgarh area and would help strengthen law and order. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)