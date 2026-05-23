Keralam Police Stations To Get New Look, Says Home Minister Chennithala

Keralam Police Stations to Get a New Look

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday affirmed that the functioning of the police stations in the state will be improved with effective measures to provide a new look to the stations.

Speaking with the reporters after attending a high-level meeting of senior police officers in the state, the Minister said that the government will take steps to keep the stations clean, dispose of unused vehicles, etc. "The meeting was attended by police officers from the rank of SP and above. Important matters were discussed. A complete transformation will be brought to the functioning of all police stations in Keralam. Steps will be initiated to keep all police stations clean. Action will be taken to dispose of vehicles that have been lying unused for years. All police stations will get a new look. There will be efficient changes in the functioning of police stations," he said.

The meeting was held at the Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, marking his first such meeting after assuming charge of the Home portfolio. The meeting reviewed law and order, internal security and administrative coordination within the police force.

New Cabinet Portfolios Allocated

Earlier on Wednesday, veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala was entrusted with the crucial Home portfolio along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir as the Keralam governemnt officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members.

According to the notification, Chief Minister V D Satheesan will oversee Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail and Railways.

In other key allocations, K Muraleedharan has been assigned the Health and Medical Education department, which also includes Ayush, Drugs Control and Devaswoms.

Senior leader P K Kunhalikutty will handle Industries and Commerce, along with start-ups, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

Sunny Joseph has been given charge of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs and ANERT, while A P Anilkumar will oversee Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records and Land Reforms.

The portfolio for Tourism and Culture, including the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), has been allocated to P C Vishnunadh.

M Liju will handle Co-operation and Excise, while Roji M John has been given charge of Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except specialised ones), the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)