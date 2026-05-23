Marco Rubio, PM Modi Hold Talks To Deepen India-US Security, Trade Ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi deepening India-US ties across trade, security and critical technologies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary Rubio.

Terming the meeting "productive", Ambassador Gor underlined how India and the US continue to advance towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Ambassador said in a post on X, "Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!"

Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.... twitter/0bO3d7jYTa - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026

Earlier upon his arrival in India, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that Rubio's visit will add further strength to India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Rubio Begins India Visit in Kolkata

Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

In a post on X, Rubio hailed the legacy of compassion and service of Mother Teresa and said, "I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action."

Mother Teresa left a tremendous legacy of compassion and service. I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action. twitter/HCiATKgUDc - Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 23, 2026

Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years.

Strategic Significance and QUAD Focus

The Kolkata stop marked the beginning of Rubio's four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26 top US diplomat is expected to travel to multiple cities, including Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, during the course of the visit.

The high-level engagements are anticipated to focus on trade, technology, energy security and defence cooperation between India and the United States.

The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26.

According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework. (ANI)

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