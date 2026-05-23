Audre Lorde Quote Of The Day: Why Courage Begins When You Dare To Be Powerful

MENAFN - Live Mint) Audre Lorde, born in New York City in 1934 to West Indian immigrant parents, became one of the most influential poets, essayists and feminist thinkers of the 20th century. She described herself as a“Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet” and used her writing to confront racism, sexism, classism and homophobia. Her major works include The First Cities, Coal, The Cancer Journals, Zami: A New Spelling of My Name, Sister Outsider and A Burst of Light. Poetry Foundation notes that Lorde dedicated both her life and creative talent to confronting injustice.

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.”

- Audre Lorde

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This quote is widely associated with Lorde's reflections on fear, illness, voice and power. A closely related version appears in discussions of The Cancer Journals:“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less important whether or not I am unafraid.”

Audre Lorde's quote is not saying fear disappears when a person becomes powerful. It says fear becomes less important when a person is guided by vision. That difference matters. Many people wait to feel fearless before they speak, act, create, lead or resist. Lorde reverses the order: power begins when you act in service of what matters, even while fear is still present.

The phrase“in the service of my vision” is the heart of the quote. Lorde is not celebrating power for its own sake. She is talking about strength used with purpose - to speak truth, protect dignity, create art, challenge injustice, survive illness, or live honestly in a world that may not make space for you.

The deeper lesson is that courage is not the absence of fear; it is the refusal to let fear become the final decision-maker. When your vision is strong enough, fear may remain in the room, but it no longer gets to lead.

This quote resonates strongly today because many people are being asked to show courage in uncertain spaces: workplaces shaped by AI, public life shaped by polarisation, and personal lives shaped by pressure to conform. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect major labour-market shifts through 2030, with resilience, flexibility, curiosity and lifelong learning becoming increasingly important capabilities.

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It also speaks to the emotional cost of silence. In Sister Outsider, Lorde's work repeatedly argues that speaking, naming and defining oneself are acts of survival. Audible's quote archive from Lorde's work includes the line“Your silence will not protect you,” alongside other passages about learning to work and speak even when afraid.

In everyday terms, Lorde's quote is for anyone delaying action because they are waiting to feel ready. The student afraid to apply, the employee afraid to speak in a meeting, the artist afraid to publish, the survivor afraid to name pain, the leader afraid to take a principled stand - all are being asked the same question: is your fear larger than your vision?

“Your silence will not protect you.”

- Audre Lorde

This line from Sister Outsider complements the primary quote because it explains why power must be used. Silence may feel safe in the short term, but Lorde warns that it does not guarantee protection.

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Together, both quotes create a powerful life lesson.“When I dare to be powerful” is about stepping into strength.“Your silence will not protect you” explains why refusing that strength can become dangerous. The combined message is clear: fear is real, but silence, shrinking and self-erasure can carry their own cost.

Write one sentence that defines what you are trying to protect, build, express or change.Begin with one action you can take while still afraid - send the email, speak in the meeting, publish the draft, ask the question.Before acting, ask whether your strength is serving ego, approval, revenge or a meaningful vision.Build courage by first sharing your truth with one trusted person, then expanding to larger spaces.Lorde's work connects survival with self-preservation. Rest, boundaries and care are not distractions from power; they help sustain it.Do not ask only,“Was I afraid?” Ask,“Did I act in line with what I believe?”

“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”

- Audre Lorde

This line from A Burst of Light is one of Lorde's most cited reflections on survival and resistance. It completes the lesson of the primary quote: power is not only public speech or visible courage. Sometimes power is the decision to preserve yourself, honour your vision and keep moving even when fear tries to make you small.