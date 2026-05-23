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Irish Activists Among Gaza Flotilla Detainees
(MENAFN) The sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly was reportedly among activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters.
According to reports, Margaret Connolly was one of at least six Irish citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla who were detained during the operation.
Organizers stated that Israeli forces intercepted 10 vessels from a convoy of around 60 boats earlier Monday while the flotilla was traveling roughly 70 nautical miles from Cyprus. Reports indicated that at least six of the 15 Irish participants were taken into custody.
Prior to the interception, the flotilla group released recorded video messages from Connolly and several other activists.
“If you are watching this video, it means I have been kidnapped from my boat in the flotilla by the Israeli occupying forces, and I’m now being held illegally in an Israeli prison,” Connolly said in the video.
“I am so proud to be taking part in this flotilla - it is the largest to date,” she added.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the humanitarian convoy Monday as it attempted to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Around 100 activists were reportedly detained during the operation.
The flotilla, made up of more than 50 vessels, had departed Thursday from Marmaris in southern Turkey as part of a renewed effort to reach Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.
Organizers said the mission involved 426 participants, including activists from dozens of countries such as Germany, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.
Reports also noted that Israeli forces had previously targeted the Global Sumud flotilla near the Greek island of Crete on April 29.
According to reports, Margaret Connolly was one of at least six Irish citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla who were detained during the operation.
Organizers stated that Israeli forces intercepted 10 vessels from a convoy of around 60 boats earlier Monday while the flotilla was traveling roughly 70 nautical miles from Cyprus. Reports indicated that at least six of the 15 Irish participants were taken into custody.
Prior to the interception, the flotilla group released recorded video messages from Connolly and several other activists.
“If you are watching this video, it means I have been kidnapped from my boat in the flotilla by the Israeli occupying forces, and I’m now being held illegally in an Israeli prison,” Connolly said in the video.
“I am so proud to be taking part in this flotilla - it is the largest to date,” she added.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the humanitarian convoy Monday as it attempted to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Around 100 activists were reportedly detained during the operation.
The flotilla, made up of more than 50 vessels, had departed Thursday from Marmaris in southern Turkey as part of a renewed effort to reach Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.
Organizers said the mission involved 426 participants, including activists from dozens of countries such as Germany, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.
Reports also noted that Israeli forces had previously targeted the Global Sumud flotilla near the Greek island of Crete on April 29.
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