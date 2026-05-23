Greenlanders Boo New US Consulate, Urge Trump Envoy To 'Go Home'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Hundreds of Greenlanders demonstrated outside the new US Consulate in Nuuk on Thursday as President Donald Trump's envoy signaled that Trump still seeks to control the self-governing Danish territory that straddles the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

Various Greenlandic politicians also declined invitations to attend the opening of the consulate, with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen telling the local outlet Sermitsiaq that“we haven't made a decision in principle, but I won't participate.”

Protesters were armed with Greenland's red and white flag and signs that read“USA ASU,” which translates to“Stop USA,” as well as messages in English, including“Make America go away!” and“We are not for sale!” Their chants included“Greenland belongs to Greenlanders,”“Go home,” and“No means no.”