USA-Canada Intel: GOP Pulls Vote, Alberta - Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Now Published in Two Editions USA Intelligence Brief · USA Intelligence Dossier

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House Republicans pulled the Iran war-powers vote after losing the numbers; the Senate left for Memorial Day recess without the $70bn immigration package as the $1.8bn“anti-weaponization fund” sparked GOP revolt. Alberta Premier Smith added an October 19 separation question to the ballot; PM Carney responded Friday:“Alberta being at the center is essential.” Canadian retail sales rose 0.9% in March, gas-station led at +12.4%. NOAA forecast a below-normal 2026 hurricane season. The Warsh Fed era opens against FOMC June 16-17. Today's USA-Canada intelligence brief tracks six decisions converging on the Friday tape ahead of Memorial Day.

01 · US Congress - Two-Front Trump Setback: GOP Pulls Iran War Vote; Senate Leaves Without Immigration Package

House Republicans Thursday delayed the Iran war-powers vote that appeared poised to pass after GOP defections combined with planned absences left leadership short. Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks:“We had the votes without question and they knew it.” Reps. Fitzpatrick, Massie, Davidson, and Barrett had previously voted yes, with Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) planning to flip in support. The vote moves to June post-recess. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, the 60-day clock has expired.

The Senate simultaneously left without the $70bn immigration-enforcement package, missing Trump's June 1 deadline. The proximate trigger was the Justice Department's $1.8bn“anti-weaponization fund” announced this week, compensating individuals claiming political persecution. Sen. Susan Collins, top Senate appropriator: not convinced by acting AG Blanche's briefing. Two January 6 police officers filed a federal lawsuit calling the fund illegal. The twin setbacks mark a rare congressional rebuke.

02 · Canada · Alberta - Smith Adds Separation Question to October 19 Ballot; Carney Says Alberta“Essential”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Thursday in a televised address that the October 19 provincial referendum will include a question on whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or commence the process of leaving Confederation. Approximately 700,000 Albertans signed the“Forever Canada” and“Stay Free Alberta” petitions combined. Smith said she supports remaining in Canada but will“not have a legal mistake by a single judge silence the voices of hundreds of thousands of Albertans.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney responded Friday on Parliament Hill:“Canada is working. We're working in a spirit of cooperative federalism. We're renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the center of that is essential.” The question joins nine constitutional and non-constitutional questions on the October ballot. The development frames the federal-provincial architecture going into the Carney government's first full session under King Charles III's throne speech.

03 · US Markets - Memorial Day Setup; Nasdaq Futures Up, 10Y at 4.56%, Bonds Close Early

US equity index futures rose Friday morning ahead of Memorial Day: Dow e-minis +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.31%, Nasdaq 100 +0.5%. 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.2bp to 4.56%. Stocks trade normal Friday; bonds close 2pm ET per SIFMA; both markets shut Monday May 25. Nvidia traded up pre-market with AMD and Broadcom higher.

Nvidia's $5.27 trillion market cap continues to anchor the AI cycle; the company invested $18.6bn in venture capital across the past three months, raising portfolio-concentration questions. AAA forecasts a record 45 million Memorial Day travelers despite WTI $97.71 and Brent above $105 on the Iran-and-Ukraine-drone dual shock. May closes as the strongest S&P 500 month since 2023. Settlement of Friday trades pauses Monday.

04 · Canada Macro - Retail Sales +0.9% in March on Gas-Station Surge; Q1 Marks Seventh Straight Gain

Canadian retail sales rose 0.9% to C$72.7 billion in March, Statistics Canada reported Friday, with gasoline stations and fuel vendors leading at +12.4% as the Iran-war supply shock drove pump prices higher. Volume-terms gas sales actually fell 1.9%, indicating consumers cut driving rather than absorbing prices. Motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 0.5%; used-car dealers down 4.0%. Core retail (ex-gas, ex-auto) edged down 0.1%.

Q1 retail rose 2.1%, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly gain; volume terms +1.2%. BMO senior economist Shelly Kaushik:“The war-driven price shock is leaving a mark on Canadian consumers, who have otherwise held in there against elevated economic uncertainty.” Bank of Canada policy rate sits at 2.25% from the April hold; April data publishes June 19. The print sharpens Carney cost-of-living calibration alongside the Alberta-unity track.

05 · US Hurricane Season - NOAA Forecasts Below-Normal 2026 Atlantic Season; El Niño Watch in Effect

NOAA forecast a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday: 8-14 named storms (vs 14 average), 3-6 hurricanes (vs 7), 1-3 major (vs 3). NOAA assigned 55% probability below-normal, 35% near-normal, 10% above-normal. Expected El Niño development is the primary suppression factor, with Atlantic wind shear disrupting cyclone formation.

NWS Director Ken Graham:“Preparing now for hurricane season - and not waiting for a storm to threaten - is essential.” Colorado State University's April outlook paralleled at 13 named storms / 6 hurricanes. Gulf-coast insurance, oil-and-gas, and agriculture face a structurally improved 2026 risk frame after costly 2024 and 2025 seasons; the forecast pairs with the Memorial Day weekend opening of the summer travel cycle.

06 · US Fed - Warsh Era Opens; FOMC June 16-17 First Test of Sound-Money Doctrine

Kevin Warsh succeeded Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair on May 15 after Senate confirmation. Fed Funds sits at 3.50-3.75% from the April hold, with Vice Chair Stephen Miran the lone April dissent. June 16-17 FOMC will be the first Warsh-led meeting, against the Iran-war energy pass-through driving Brent above $105 and 10-year Treasury at 4.56%.

Warsh's“Sound Money” doctrine - favouring balance-sheet deleveraging from $6.6 trillion - combines with the Trump push for lower rates to create what analysts call“cautious volatility” in fixed-income markets. The April dot-plot showed median FOMC expecting one cut before year-end, several officials at zero, one projecting a 2027 increase. Markets effectively priced out 2026 cuts on Iran-war inflation pass-through. The Warsh framework is now the architecture.

The Read

Six decisions converge on the Friday tape ahead of Memorial Day. House GOP pulls the Iran war-powers vote; Senate leaves without the immigration package over the $1.8bn anti-weaponization-fund revolt. Alberta adds a separation question to the October 19 ballot; Carney calls Alberta“essential.” Canadian retail rose 0.9% in March on the Iran-war gas surge. US markets close normal Friday, bonds at 2pm, both shut Monday. NOAA forecasts a below-normal hurricane season. The Warsh Fed era opens against FOMC June 16-17.

Mon · May 25 · Memorial Day · US markets closed Tue · May 26 · US markets resume; Canada throne-speech recap follow-on Jun 1 · Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Jun 1 · Trump immigration-package deadline (now missed) Jun 4 · Bank of Canada policy decision Jun 16-17 · First FOMC under Chair Warsh Oct 19 · Alberta provincial referendum, including separation question

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the North-American sovereignty architecture as the week's axis. The Deep Dive maps three scenarios for US executive-vs-congressional and Canadian federal-provincial trajectories through Q3. The Country Risk Dashboard recalibrates US, Canada, and ten state and provincial economies. Trade and Positioning anchors eight active calls. Power Players names five principals.

FAQ

Why does the GOP pulling the Iran war-powers vote matter beyond optics?

The pulled vote - combined with the Senate leaving without the immigration package over the anti-weaponization-fund revolt - signals that even on a Republican-majority Trump-priority agenda, Memorial Day recess marks an executive-vs-legislative architecture inflection. The 1973 War Powers Act 60-day clock has expired. For LATAM allocators, the US congressional pushback against unchecked executive action supports the institutional-resilience reading relevant to US-Treasury and dollar-architecture positioning.

What does Alberta's October 19 separation question mean for Canadian unity?

The question - joining nine others, against ~700,000 petition signatures - frames the federal-provincial architecture inflection under PM Carney's first full session. Carney's“Alberta is essential” framing positions cooperative federalism rather than confrontation. For LATAM allocators, Canadian internal-unity risk parallels Bolivia and Peru regional-autonomy dynamics relevant to commodity-export sovereign-credit positioning.

How significant is the Warsh Fed transition for monetary architecture?

Warsh's Sound-Money doctrine - balance-sheet deleveraging from $6.6 trillion - combines with the Trump push for lower rates to create the cautious-volatility regime, with FOMC June 16-17 as the first test. April dot-plot showed median one cut by year-end, several officials at zero. For LATAM allocators, the Warsh framework supports continued caution on EM-FX carry and tactical positioning into June.

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