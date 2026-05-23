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U.S. Again Calls For“Immediate And Comprehensive Ceasefire” In Russia's War

U.S. Again Calls For“Immediate And Comprehensive Ceasefire” In Russia's War


2026-05-23 01:19:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She made the statement during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council convened by Russia, an Ukrinform correspondent in New York reports.

Bruce noted that the United States is urging Russia to allow humanitarian workers access to areas under its control.

“While we await answers to those questions, we underscore the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as a means toward a durable negotiated end to the war. These deaths and destruction must stop now,” the diplomat said.

According to her, the United States is once again calling on Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has affected millions of people.

“We urged you to negotiate in good faith in order to end this violence,” Bruce added.

Bruce emphasized that the United States remains committed to a diplomatic resolution and is prepared to do everything possible to achieve lasting peace.

Read also: Ukraine at UN Security Council urges nuclear powers not to ignore Russia-Belarus drills

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that negotiations involving the United States on ending Russia's war against Ukraine had stalled due to a lack of progress. However, according to him, the United States is ready to re-engage if there is a real chance of achieving results.

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