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Indian Railways RAC Ticket Guide: Confirmation Chances, Rules And Seat Allotment
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We've all seen 'RAC' on a train ticket and wondered what it means. The biggest question is always, 'Will I actually get a proper seat to travel?' Let's break down what an RAC ticket is and how it can get fully confirmed.RAC stands for 'Reservation Against Cancellation'. Basically, it's the railway's way of managing seats. They split one lower berth between two passengers who have RAC tickets. This means you get a confirmed seat, but you have to share it.The biggest plus of an RAC ticket is that you can legally board the train and have a guaranteed place to sit. You won't be left stranded like someone with a waiting list ticket. The main drawback is you don't get a full berth to sleep on. You'll have to share the seat with your co-passenger, which can be tough on overnight journeys.There are three main ways your RAC ticket can get confirmed. First, if a passenger with a confirmed ticket cancels, the system automatically gives that berth to the next person in the RAC queue. Second, during chart preparation, any unfilled seats from VIP or emergency quotas are given to RAC passengers. If you have a low RAC number like 1, 2, or 3, your chances of getting a full berth are almost 100%. Finally, even after you board, there's still a chance. The TTE checks for no-shows. If a confirmed passenger doesn't turn up, the TTE can allot that empty berth to you on the spot.There's a huge difference between a Waiting List (WL) and an RAC ticket. If your ticket is still on the waiting list after the final chart is prepared, you cannot legally board a reserved coach. Online WL tickets get cancelled automatically, and you get a refund. However, with an RAC ticket, you are legally allowed to board the train and occupy your shared seat. The railway staff cannot ask you to get off the train.Disclaimer: This information is based on the general rules of Indian Railways. Seat confirmation always depends on factors like the festival season rush, the number of passengers travelling, and last-minute cancellations. For the most current updates and official rules, please check the Indian Railways website or call the 139 helpline.
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