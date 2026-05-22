Oana Godeanu-Kenworthy

Teaching Professor of American Studies, Miami University

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Originally from Romania, where she did her graduate work, Professor Godeanu-Kenworthy teaches American Studies in the Global and Intercultural Studies Department at Miami University, and is an affiliate of the Havighurst Center for Russian and Post Soviet Studies at the same institution. In 2011, she was a John W. Kluge postdoctoral fellow at the Library of Congress, Washington DC. She is the recipient of a 2018-19 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Grant to Romania, where she taught in the American Studies Department at University of Bucharest. Professor Godeanu-Kenworthy research and teaching interests focus on the interplay between political ideologies and popular culture, particularly literature and film.

Areas of specialization:

American studies; American literature.

Eastern European film and media

Canadian studies;

Cold War studies

2009–present Teaching Professor, Miami University, Ohio

2006 University of Bucharest, Romania, Ph. D.

2022 Between Empire and Republic: America in the Colonial Canadian Imagination, Lexington Books



2019 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Role: Fulbright Scholar in American Studies Funding Source: Fulbright Commission

2011 John W. Kluge Postdoctoral Fellowship Role: Researcher Funding Source: Library of Congress, DC 2006 European Visiting Postdoctoral Fellowship Role: Researcher Funding Source: Center for North American Studies (ZENAF) Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universität, Frankfurt, Germany



American Studies Association American Comparative Literature Association

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