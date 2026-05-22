India, Cyprus Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership, Ink Key Deals

India and Cyprus on Friday agreed to a Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism and a Roadmap for Defence Cooperation for 2026-2031, among other key agreements, during the state visit of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to India as both sides elevate their bilateral relations to the level of Strategic Partnership.

Briefing the media on the visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Christodoulides held wide-ranging discussions during their talks focused on trade and investment, defence, maritime security, financial connectivity, technology, mobility, education, culture and India-EU engagement.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," George said.

Strategic Partnership and Key Pacts

Among the government-to-government MoUs exchanged was an agreement on establishing a Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism, with both sides also concluding a Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation for the period 2026-2031, building on the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program 2026 signed in Nicosia earlier.

"This visit is an important milestone in India-Cyprus relations, as the two leaders have decided to elevate the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership," George stated.

The visit marks the first by a Cypriot president in nine years, with the last visit in 2017. Christodoulides is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Deputy Ministers for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, and Foreign Affairs, along with a 60-member business delegation.

The visit also comes as Cyprus holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

Other key outcomes include MoUs on diplomatic training, higher education and research, cultural collaboration, innovation and technology between India's MeitY and Cyprus' Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, and a technical arrangement on search and rescue cooperation.

Announcements also included the establishment of a cybersecurity dialogue, a consular dialogue, and Cyprus's joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, where it will co-chair the trade connectivity and maritime transport pillar.

Secretary (West) further noted that Cyprus has announced the opening of a trade office in Mumbai and its intention to open a Cyprus Trade Centre.

Both sides also agreed to celebrate India-Cyprus Space Day in May 2026.

Economic Ties and Presidential Engagements

During his visit, Christodoulides addressed the India-Cyprus business forum in Mumbai and participated in the inauguration of Eurobank's representative office, visited the National Stock Exchange, and attended an event announcing the shooting of an Indian Bollywood movie in Cyprus.

He paid homage to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at the Taj Palace hotel, where a British-Cypriot national was among those killed.

"Cyprus has consistently supported India in the fight against cross-border terrorism," George noted.

Financial Connectivity and Capital Markets

On financial connectivity, an MoU between NSE International Exchange at GIFT City and the Cyprus Stock Exchange provides a framework for capital market cooperation. Cyprus-based Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited recently became the first overseas company to list on NSE IX at GIFT City.

UPI will be operational in Cyprus from next year, George said.

Defence and Maritime Security Strengthened

Defence and maritime ties have emerged as an important pillar, with port calls by Indian ships and the India-EU defence and security partnership of January 2026 providing a wider framework for engagement.

On the business side, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers signed an MoU with the Cyprus Defence and Space Industry Cluster.

Other business MoUs were inked between ICAI and its Cypriot counterpart, and between CII, FICCI and various Cypriot chambers, including the India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council. A joint task force for cooperation in infrastructure and shipping will meet shortly.

Investment and Diplomatic Milestones

Cyprus is the ninth largest source of FDI into India and the second largest from the EU after the Netherlands, with cumulative inflows of around USD 16 billion since 2000 in sectors like services, software, automobile manufacturing, shipping, and pharma.

The two countries will also mark 65 years of diplomatic ties in 2027. Since Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Cyprus in June last year, momentum has sustained under the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029.

Christodoulides will also meet President Droupadi Murmu in the evening, who will host a state banquet in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)