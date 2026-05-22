Delhi Police Arrest Two Brothers Involved In Auto Theft, Multiple Burglaries

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft and property-related crimes, the Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two brothers allegedly involved in auto-lifting and multiple burglary cases.

The accused were arrested by the alert picket staff of Police Station C.R. Park during routine vehicle checking near Alaknanda Market in South Delhi.

According to police officials, the accused attempted to flee on a motorcycle after spotting the police team. However, the staff chased and apprehended them after a brief pursuit.

During verification, the motorcycle was found to be stolen from the jurisdiction of PS Vasant Kunj North under E-FIR No. 017344/26.

The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Sethi, 31, and Tinku alias Bhola, 29, both residents of Phase-06, Bandh Road, Aya Nagar, South Delhi. Police said both are brothers and had no previous criminal involvement on record.

During sustained interrogation, accused Tinku allegedly disclosed that both brothers had fallen into drug addiction due to bad company and started committing thefts and burglaries to fund their addiction. Police said they used the stolen motorcycle to carry out offences and later concealed the stolen property at their residence before disposing of it in local markets.

The accused also confessed to their involvement in several house burglaries in Aya Nagar and nearby areas, where they allegedly stole cash, jewellery, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said the accused mainly targeted isolated and locked houses that had remained closed for long periods or where occupants were away. Using a motorcycle, they conducted a recce of the area and identified vulnerable houses.

The duo usually committed offences during late-night hours and entered houses through terraces, balconies, or rear portions to avoid breaking locks and drawing attention. After committing the thefts, they allegedly hid the stolen property at their residence and later sold it in local markets for quick money.

During the operation, police recovered 11 mobile phones, seven wrist watches, two gold chains, seven silver coins, around 750 grams of gold and silver jewellery, cash amounting to Rs 99,000, a silver idol, one buttondar knife, and the stolen motorcycle used in the crimes.

Police said the arrests helped solve three burglary cases registered at Police Station Fatehpur Beri, one auto theft case of PS Vasant Kunj, and one Arms Act case of PS C.R. Park.

The worked-out cases include FIR Nos. 80039687, 80040341, and 80040627 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Fatehpur Beri, E-FIR No. 017344/26 under Section 305 BNS at PS Vasant Kunj, and FIR No. 107/26 under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at PS C.R. Park.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) Anant Mittal said the operation reflected the alertness, vigilance, and professional policing by the staff of PS C.R. Park in curbing street crime and property offences.

He added that the South District Police remains committed to maintaining zero tolerance against crime and ensuring public safety.