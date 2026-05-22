Azerbaijani Official Calls For Advanced Solutions In Post-Conflict Reconstruction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Reconstruction should not be limited to restoring the standards that existed in the past, but should also use the advanced solutions, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

According to him, it took a year to open a safe corridor of just 20 meters to supply electricity to Aghdam. Electricity is a prerequisite for the implementation of all other projects.

Huseynov noted that the destruction in the areas was not limited to above-ground structures.

"Vandalism also covered the underground infrastructure. All pipes, communication lines, and engineering networks were destroyed. Their reconstruction required a long time and large resources," he stressed.

The special representative noted that one of the main principles of Azerbaijan's recovery model is the application of modern technologies.

"Reconstruction shouldn't be limited to restoring the standards that existed in the past. The world is changing, technologies are developing, and we must use the advanced solutions to achieve better quality results in a shorter time," added Huseynov.

He also emphasized that the success of restoration and reconstruction projects depends on the involvement of people in the process. People must be heard, their opinions must be taken into account, and they must become active participants in this process. Only in this case can the created living spaces be sustainable and long-lasting.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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