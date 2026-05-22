Merval Surges 3.2% To Lead Latam - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 22, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 21 session Summary Merval Argentina today reflects Thursday's 3.19% surge to 2,877,438, the strongest single-day move in the region. The index broke out of its consolidation, opening at Wednesday's close and closing near the high. The MACD turned bullish and RSI cleared the midline - the structural Milei case finding a decisive technical confirmation. The Big Three 1.

The Merval closed Thursday at 2,877,438.50 (+3.19%, +88,921.37 pts), the strongest LatAm session of the day. It opened at Wednesday's close, rose all session to a 2,880,557 high, and closed near it - a powerful bullish candle that cleared the upper consolidation cluster (2,795,313–2,838,020) and pushed toward 2,906,182. 2.

The MACD turned bullish. The histogram flipped positive to +4,577.08 and the line crossed above signal, confirming the breakout has momentum. RSI broke above the midline to 54.67 fast, 44.99 slow, the strongest reading since the May pullbacks. The steadying off the 200-DMA built into a decisive move higher. 3.

The breakout leaned on the Milei structural case: the BCRA building reserves toward its $10B target with the US$20B Treasury backstop, on a fiscal surplus and post-midterm reform momentum. Country risk near the sub-500bps threshold is the gauge to watch; the equity-bond divergence remains the caveat. Merval Close 2,877,438 +3.19% MACD Hist +4,577 Bullish cross Next Level 2,906,182 Resistance RSI Fast 54.67 Above midline 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context Merval close 2,877,438 +3.19% Strongest LatAm move Intraday range 2.79M – 2.88M 92,524 pts Open low, close high Breakout level 2,838,020 Cleared Upper cluster RSI fast / slow 54.67 / 44.99 Above midline Strongest since May MACD histogram +4,577 Bullish cross Line above signal Kijun cluster 2,786,287 Now support Reclaimed below Country risk ~500 bps Near threshold Sub-500 = re-entry

Source: BYMA, BCRA, TradingView. Snapshot: May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina - Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires

May 22, 2026 · 05:30

S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,877,439+3.19% +24.05% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 86% advancing

12 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,390 -0.55%

Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%

Soybeans 1,199 +0.40%

Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.99% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Utilities +2.73% PAMPA, CEPU

Mining +2.67% TXAR

Energy +2.57% YPF, TGS

Financials +1.90% GGAL, COME, BYMA

Telecom +1.15% TELECOM ARG

Consumer Disc. +0.97% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Technology -2.78% GLOBANT

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%



S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,877,439 +3.19% +24.05% 2,788,517 - - - USD/ARS 1,390 -0.55% +21.09% 1,397 1,390 1,390 - YPF 70,850 +1.50% +68.99% 69,800 72,750 69,250 382,169 GGAL 6,505 +4.33% -10.36% 6,235 6,530 6,150 3,088,546 PAMPA 4,838 +1.79% +27.14% 4,753 4,868 4,725 969,344 TXAR 635.00 +2.67% -6.11% 618.50 640.00 608.00 1,418,423 ALUAR 929.00 +1.53% +21.94% 915.00 940.00 899.00 1,133,890 TGS 8,825 +3.64% +24.05% 8,515 8,895 8,420 579,996 CEPU 2,150 +3.66% +36.87% 2,074 2,150 2,072 961,896 MIRGOR 16,275 +0.31% -29.47% 16,225 16,375 16,025 4,249 COME 44.94 +1.90% -38.29% 44.10 45.00 43.00 10,255,977 LOMA NEGRA 3,350 +4.44% +10.74% 3,208 3,380 3,128 700,004 BYMA 276.50 -0.54% +39.65% 278.00 280.00 269.00 10,778,884 TELECOM ARG 3,530 +1.15% +40.08% 3,490 3,580 3,443 101,579 GLOBANT 40.63 -2.78% -61.44% 41.79 41.55 39.41 1,698,598 MERCADOLIBRE 1,678 +1.62% -35.61% 1,651 1,680 1,616 491,907

Largest moves today LOMA NEGRA3,350+4.44% GGAL6,505+4.33% CEPU2,150+3.66% TGS8,825+3.64% MERVAL2,877,439+3.19% GLOBANT40.63-2.78% TXAR635.00+2.67% COME44.94+1.90%

The session read The S&P MERVAL rose 3.19%, with breadth positive - 12 of 14 names higher. Materials led, while Technology lagged.

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03 Why It Surged Local Driver: The consolidation breaks higher

Argentina had been the quiet steadier of the week - holding the 200-DMA, the MACD healing toward flat. Thursday that base resolved upward decisively, clearing the upper consolidation cluster with a MACD bullish cross and RSI above the midline - the structural Milei case finally translating into price after weeks of range-bound trade.

External Trigger: Argentina goes its own way

The breakout was idiosyncratic. While Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced 0.55% and Mexico fell 0.74%, Argentina surged 3.19% - a domestic move, not a regional one. Lower oil from the Iran de-escalation helps the bond complex, and any compression of country risk below 500bps is the most bullish fixed-income signal of 2026. The equity breakout front-ran what the bond market has yet to confirm.

§04 · Market Commentary

Thursday's breakout is the most constructive Merval session in weeks. After May spent oscillating around the 200-DMA, the +3.19% surge with a bullish MACD cross and RSI clearing the midline marks a genuine momentum shift. The open-at-low, close-at-high candle shows buyers in control all session, the clean break opening the path toward 2,906,182.

The caveat is the equity-bond divergence. Equities can rally on domestic flows, but the country-risk spread near 500bps reflects whether international investors believe Argentina can service its 2026 maturities. A breakout the bond market confirms - country risk below 500bps - is the durable re-rating signal; one fixed income ignores risks fading. The Kijun cluster near 2,786,287 is now support; 2,906,182 is the gate above.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P Merval daily, BYMA. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC

The Merval closed at 2,877,438 after opening at the low and running to a 2,880,557 high - a bullish breakout candle. The close cleared the 2,795,313–2,838,020 consolidation cluster, leaving 2,906,182 as the next resistance. Support is the reclaimed cluster, then the Kijun near 2,786,287. MACD histogram +4,577, line above signal. RSI fast 54.67, slow 44.99 - above the midline.

Resistance: 2,906,182 → 2,950,000 → 3,000,000 Support: 2,838,020 → 2,795,313 → 2,786,287 (Kijun) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 2,786,287 Kijun negates the breakout. 06 Forward Look This week · The 2,906,182 gate A close above confirms the breakout toward the upper range. A fade below the Kijun negates it and returns the index to consolidation. Ongoing · Country risk 500bps The confirmation gauge. A break below 500bps would have the bond market validate the equity breakout and signal a durable re-rating. Ongoing · BCRA reserves The reserve build toward $10B with the US$20B Treasury backstop underpins the peso and the disinflation path. This week · Iran and oil A confirmed de-escalation compresses spreads and supports bonds. A breakdown re-spikes oil and complicates disinflation. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Merval surge 3.2%? A consolidation breakout. Argentina had spent the week steadying off the 200-DMA, and Thursday that base resolved upward decisively, clearing the upper cluster with a MACD bullish cross and RSI above the midline. It was idiosyncratic - while Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced modestly and Mexico fell, Argentina led on its own structural case. Is the breakout sustainable? The technicals say yes, but the bond market is the test. The caveat is the equity-bond divergence: a breakout the bond market confirms - country risk below 500bps - is durable; one fixed income ignores risks fading. The Kijun near 2,786,287 keeps the breakout valid. Why does country risk matter for the breakout? It reflects international confidence. Equities can rally on domestic flows, but the country-risk spread shows whether global investors believe Argentina can service its 2026 maturities. Near 500bps, it sits at the informal threshold for sovereign re-entry under Milei. A sustained break below would validate the equity breakout - the cleaner read than the index itself, which front-ran what the bond market has yet to confirm. Verdict

Thursday's 3.19% surge to 2,877,438 was the strongest LatAm session of the day, breaking the Merval out of its May consolidation. The MACD bullish cross and RSI clearing the midline mark a genuine momentum shift, not another failed bounce. It was idiosyncratic - Argentina led while Brazil consolidated and Mexico fell - the structural Milei case finally translating into price. The caveat is the equity-bond divergence: a breakout the bond market confirms is durable. The Kijun near 2,786,287 is support; 2,906,182 is the gate above.

Related: Wednesday's recovery · Mexico's failed breakout · Brazil's consolidation.

Gate today: 2,906,182. Clear = upper range; below Kijun 2,786,287 = breakout negated.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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