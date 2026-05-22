Merval Surges 3.2% To Lead Latam - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|Merval close
|2,877,438
|+3.19%
|Strongest LatAm move
|Intraday range
|2.79M – 2.88M
|92,524 pts
|Open low, close high
|Breakout level
|2,838,020
|Cleared
|Upper cluster
|RSI fast / slow
|54.67 / 44.99
|Above midline
|Strongest since May
|MACD histogram
|+4,577
|Bullish cross
|Line above signal
|Kijun cluster
|2,786,287
|Now support
|Reclaimed below
|Country risk
|~500 bps
|Near threshold
|Sub-500 = re-entry
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market Board
BYMA · Buenos Aires
May 22, 2026 · 05:30
+3.19% +24.05% over 12 months
Market breadth · 14 names 86% advancing12 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,390 -0.55%Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%
Soybeans 1,199 +0.40%
Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.99% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRAUtilities +2.73% PAMPA, CEPU
Mining +2.67% TXAREnergy +2.57% YPF, TGS
Financials +1.90% GGAL, COME, BYMATelecom +1.15% TELECOM ARG
Consumer Disc. +0.97% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRETechnology -2.78% GLOBANT
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,650
+0.17%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,384
-0.74%
S&P IPSAChile
10,600
+2.40%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,877,439
+3.19%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|MERVAL
|2,877,439
|+3.19%
|+24.05%
|2,788,517
|-
|-
|-
|USD/ARS
|1,390
|-0.55%
|+21.09%
|1,397
|1,390
|1,390
|-
|YPF
|70,850
|+1.50%
|+68.99%
|69,800
|72,750
|69,250
|382,169
|GGAL
|6,505
|+4.33%
|-10.36%
|6,235
|6,530
|6,150
|3,088,546
|PAMPA
|4,838
|+1.79%
|+27.14%
|4,753
|4,868
|4,725
|969,344
|TXAR
|635.00
|+2.67%
|-6.11%
|618.50
|640.00
|608.00
|1,418,423
|ALUAR
|929.00
|+1.53%
|+21.94%
|915.00
|940.00
|899.00
|1,133,890
|TGS
|8,825
|+3.64%
|+24.05%
|8,515
|8,895
|8,420
|579,996
|CEPU
|2,150
|+3.66%
|+36.87%
|2,074
|2,150
|2,072
|961,896
|MIRGOR
|16,275
|+0.31%
|-29.47%
|16,225
|16,375
|16,025
|4,249
|COME
|44.94
|+1.90%
|-38.29%
|44.10
|45.00
|43.00
|10,255,977
|LOMA NEGRA
|3,350
|+4.44%
|+10.74%
|3,208
|3,380
|3,128
|700,004
|BYMA
|276.50
|-0.54%
|+39.65%
|278.00
|280.00
|269.00
|10,778,884
|TELECOM ARG
|3,530
|+1.15%
|+40.08%
|3,490
|3,580
|3,443
|101,579
|GLOBANT
|40.63
|-2.78%
|-61.44%
|41.79
|41.55
|39.41
|1,698,598
|MERCADOLIBRE
|1,678
|+1.62%
|-35.61%
|1,651
|1,680
|1,616
|491,907
3,350
+4.44% GGAL
6,505
+4.33% CEPU
2,150
+3.66% TGS
8,825
+3.64% MERVAL
2,877,439
+3.19% GLOBANT
40.63
-2.78% TXAR
635.00
+2.67% COME
44.94
+1.90%
The session read The S&P MERVAL rose 3.19%, with breadth positive - 12 of 14 names higher. Materials led, while Technology lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Friday, May 22, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Surged Local Driver: The consolidation breaks higher
Argentina had been the quiet steadier of the week - holding the 200-DMA, the MACD healing toward flat. Thursday that base resolved upward decisively, clearing the upper consolidation cluster with a MACD bullish cross and RSI above the midline - the structural Milei case finally translating into price after weeks of range-bound trade.External Trigger: Argentina goes its own way
The breakout was idiosyncratic. While Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced 0.55% and Mexico fell 0.74%, Argentina surged 3.19% - a domestic move, not a regional one. Lower oil from the Iran de-escalation helps the bond complex, and any compression of country risk below 500bps is the most bullish fixed-income signal of 2026. The equity breakout front-ran what the bond market has yet to confirm.§04 · Market Commentary
Thursday's breakout is the most constructive Merval session in weeks. After May spent oscillating around the 200-DMA, the +3.19% surge with a bullish MACD cross and RSI clearing the midline marks a genuine momentum shift. The open-at-low, close-at-high candle shows buyers in control all session, the clean break opening the path toward 2,906,182.
The caveat is the equity-bond divergence. Equities can rally on domestic flows, but the country-risk spread near 500bps reflects whether international investors believe Argentina can service its 2026 maturities. A breakout the bond market confirms - country risk below 500bps - is the durable re-rating signal; one fixed income ignores risks fading. The Kijun cluster near 2,786,287 is now support; 2,906,182 is the gate above.05 Technical Snapshot S&P Merval daily, BYMA. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC
The Merval closed at 2,877,438 after opening at the low and running to a 2,880,557 high - a bullish breakout candle. The close cleared the 2,795,313–2,838,020 consolidation cluster, leaving 2,906,182 as the next resistance. Support is the reclaimed cluster, then the Kijun near 2,786,287. MACD histogram +4,577, line above signal. RSI fast 54.67, slow 44.99 - above the midline.Resistance: 2,906,182 → 2,950,000 → 3,000,000 Support: 2,838,020 → 2,795,313 → 2,786,287 (Kijun) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 2,786,287 Kijun negates the breakout. 06 Forward Look This week · The 2,906,182 gate A close above confirms the breakout toward the upper range. A fade below the Kijun negates it and returns the index to consolidation. Ongoing · Country risk 500bps The confirmation gauge. A break below 500bps would have the bond market validate the equity breakout and signal a durable re-rating. Ongoing · BCRA reserves The reserve build toward $10B with the US$20B Treasury backstop underpins the peso and the disinflation path. This week · Iran and oil A confirmed de-escalation compresses spreads and supports bonds. A breakdown re-spikes oil and complicates disinflation. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Merval surge 3.2%? A consolidation breakout. Argentina had spent the week steadying off the 200-DMA, and Thursday that base resolved upward decisively, clearing the upper cluster with a MACD bullish cross and RSI above the midline. It was idiosyncratic - while Brazil consolidated, Colombia bounced modestly and Mexico fell, Argentina led on its own structural case. Is the breakout sustainable? The technicals say yes, but the bond market is the test. The caveat is the equity-bond divergence: a breakout the bond market confirms - country risk below 500bps - is durable; one fixed income ignores risks fading. The Kijun near 2,786,287 keeps the breakout valid. Why does country risk matter for the breakout? It reflects international confidence. Equities can rally on domestic flows, but the country-risk spread shows whether global investors believe Argentina can service its 2026 maturities. Near 500bps, it sits at the informal threshold for sovereign re-entry under Milei. A sustained break below would validate the equity breakout - the cleaner read than the index itself, which front-ran what the bond market has yet to confirm. Verdict
Thursday's 3.19% surge to 2,877,438 was the strongest LatAm session of the day, breaking the Merval out of its May consolidation. The MACD bullish cross and RSI clearing the midline mark a genuine momentum shift, not another failed bounce. It was idiosyncratic - Argentina led while Brazil consolidated and Mexico fell - the structural Milei case finally translating into price. The caveat is the equity-bond divergence: a breakout the bond market confirms is durable. The Kijun near 2,786,287 is support; 2,906,182 is the gate above.
Related: Wednesday's recovery · Mexico's failed breakout · Brazil's consolidation.
Gate today: 2,906,182. Clear = upper range; below Kijun 2,786,287 = breakout negated.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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