Professor, Journalism, RMIT University

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Alexandra Wake is Professor of Journalism in the School of Media and Communication at RMIT. She is an active academic leader, educator, researcher, and journalist serving currently as the Program Manager for the Graduate Diploma in Journalism, and the elected President of the Journalism Education and Research Association of Australia. She has a particular interest in the intersection of policy and governance and is in her third term on the RMIT University Academic Board. Over the past 40 years, Dr Wake has published books, journal articles, provided expert commentary and practiced journalism while also teaching at RMIT, Deakin University, and Dubai Women's College. She has worked as a trainer on international aid projects in a range of countries (from South Africa, to Solomon Islands and Myanmar) and worked to support local and First Nations media in Australia. As an award winning educator, who has combined both practice with theory at one of Australia's most prestigious journalism programs, she is regularly asked to review journalism curricula for universities inside and outside Australia. She is the editor of the 2024 book, Transnational Broadcasting in the Indo Pacific: The Battle for Trusted News and Information. She is also part of the team of researchers from Monash University working on a Discovery Project, Australian Journalism, Trauma and Community to investigate the professional and personal costs of reporting on trauma for Australian journalists and the communities they engage with, by undertaking a groundbreaking historical study of journalists' exposure to trauma over the past century.



2025–present Professor, RMIT University

2021–2025 Associate professor, RMIT

2015–2020 Senior Lecturer, RMIT University

2008–2015 Lecturer, RMIT University 2001–2004 Journalism lecturer, Dubai Women's College, United Arab Emirates



2015 Deakin, PhD

2008 RMIT, Graduate Certificate of Tertiary Teaching and Learning

2002 Cambridge, CELTA 2001 QUT, Master of Arts (Research)



Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance Journalism Education and Research Association of Australia

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsHonours

Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, UK.