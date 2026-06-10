DP World Advances Environmental Performance With Green Marine Recertification Across Canadian Terminals

MENAFN - 3BL) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, JUNE 10, 2026, /3BL/ -DP World has successfully achieved Green Marine recertification across four of its Canadian terminals, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and continuous improvement across port operations.

The results build on DP World's growing participation in the Green Marine program. In November 2024, the company expanded its membership to include terminals in Vancouver, Nanaimo, and Saint John. These additional terminals joined Prince Rupert, which has been Green Marine certified since 2013. This expansion marked a significant step in scaling a consistent, measurable approach to sustainability across DP World's Canadian network.

David Bolduc, Green Marine International President and CEO, said:“DP World's latest Green Marine results clearly demonstrate how a long-term, structured approach to environmental performance can deliver tangible gains across an entire terminal network. Seeing multiple facilities reach the highest levels in areas like air emissions and community impacts is a strong signal of leadership to the wider marine industry, and exactly the kind of continual improvement our program is designed to foster.”

Green Marine is a voluntary, third-party verified environmental certification program for ports, terminals, shipyards and ship owners in North America, with a similar framework in Europe. It also certifies participants in Australia. The program evaluates participants across a range of environmental performance indicators – including air emissions, community impacts, waste management, and spill prevention – using a five-level scale.

Level 1 represents regulatory compliance, while Level 5 reflects industry-leading performance and excellence.

Strong Results Across the Network

Across its terminals, DP World delivered consistent performance in core environmental indicators, with particularly strong results in air emissions and community impacts:

Vancouver and Prince Rupert led the network, each achieving Level 5 – the highest possible rating – in both Air Emissions and Community Impacts, supported by Level 4 performance across community relations, environmental leadership, and spill prevention, and Level 3 in waste management. At Nanaimo, the terminal achieved Level 5 in Air Emissions and Level 4 in both Community Impacts and Community Relations, establishing a strong baseline for future progress, with opportunities identified in areas such as spill prevention and stormwater management. Meanwhile, Saint John demonstrated consistent, well-established performance, achieving Level 4 across four key indicators – Air Emissions, Community Impacts, Community Relations, and Environmental Leadership – alongside Level 3 in waste management and spill prevention.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Green Marine provides a clear, credible framework to measure and continuously improve our environmental performance across our operations. These results reflect the strength of our teams on the ground and our commitment to operating responsibly while delivering for our customers and partners. Just as importantly, strengthening environmental sustainability across our terminals enhances the long-term resilience of Canada's supply chains – supporting the country's ability to diversify trade, drive sustainable growth, and remain competitive in an evolving global market.”

Driving Performance Through Operational Excellence

The Green Marine verification process includes both a detailed document review and in-person site visits, ensuring that reported practices align closely with on-the-ground operations. Across all terminals, results are directly tied to day-to-day activities from emissions management and community engagement to waste handling and spill prevention.

Bronwyn Pountney, Environment Manager for DP World in Canada, said:“As with all Green Marine verifications, these results are a direct reflection of what happens day-to-day across our terminals. We're proud of the progress we've made, particularly in areas like air emissions and community impacts, and we're focused on building on this momentum to further strengthen our performance in the years ahead.”

By participating in Green Marine, DP World gains a structured framework to benchmark progress, set targets, and drive continuous improvement across its operations – ensuring sustainability remains embedded in every aspect of its business.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.