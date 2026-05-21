Nationwide Cross-Telecom Identity Infrastructure Launches In Ukraine, Opening A Cross-Sector Data Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrations with Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell create a country-wide environment where advertisers, retailers and publishers collaborate on privacy-first data.

KYIV, Ukraine, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide cross-telecom identity infrastructure built on myGaru technology goes live in Ukraine, with integrations across the country's mobile operators, including Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell. Ukrtelecom, the country's largest fixed-line operator, had previously confirmed integration of the same identity capabilities within its network. The rollout establishes a shared telecom identity layer covering the full mobile-audience scale of the country.

What stands out about the launch is the cross-sector data collaboration environment that myGaru brings to life through telecom identity as one connected infrastructure. Telecom operators, advertisers, publishers, retailers and data vendors operate within the same privacy-preserving environment, turning telecom identity into the foundation of a national data economy and supporting the wider direction of digital sovereignty in how data is governed locally.

The launch responds to structural problems in today's data and advertising environment: browser cookies and mobile device identifiers create privacy exposure and have become unreliable for advertisers; advertising channels such as connected TV, retail media, mobile apps and web remain siloed from one another; and tightening rules on cross-border data transfers limit how local audience signals can be used in global platforms. Telecom-anchored identity offers a stable alternative grounded in national network infrastructure, with myGaru turning telecom connectivity into real-time signals that bridge sovereign local data and the wider advertising market.

Sovereign identity at the network level

Unlike browser cookies, device identifiers or email-based identity frameworks, myGaru ID operates at the telecom network level. Subscriber identities are pseudonymised by operators before entering the system, generating session-based tokens and requiring continuous verification through telecom infrastructure. This protects subscriber privacy by design while enabling telecom operators to monetise identity events within advertising workflows.

The infrastructure also enables sovereign data activation in global platforms. Audiences can be targeted in environments such as Google, Meta and TikTok on the basis of locally held telecom signals, without citizens' personal data moving across borders. This combines effective marketing reach in global channels with national control over the underlying data.

From neutral infrastructure to national asset

As an independent provider unaffiliated with any telecom group or sector-specific data business, myGaru operates as neutral ground for collaboration. Ukrainian telecom operators, advertising agencies, brands, e-commerce players and publishers already work within the environment, creating network effects as more businesses join.

This neutrality aligns with the regulatory direction set by the EU Data Governance Act, which recognises non-affiliated data intermediaries as a foundation for trusted data ecosystems.

By combining a telecom-anchored identity layer with an open environment for collaboration, the model turns a country-wide data ecosystem into a strategic national asset, an approach gaining importance as the value of sovereign data grows in the era of AI.

Commentary

“Identity is the foundation of any functional data economy. Without a stable, interoperable identity layer, reliable data collection, cross-sector collaboration and measurable activation are impossible. Cross-telecom ID establishes a unified identity standard at national scale, creating the structural conditions for a sovereign and accountable data ecosystem.”

- Vitalii Morozenko, Founder and CEO of myGaru.

“Kyivstar's role is not only to provide high-quality connectivity, but also to help protect subscribers in the digital space. Third-party cookies and device identifiers, which businesses use to collect behavioural data and deliver advertising, also allow anyone - including foreign intelligence services - to track Ukrainians' online activity. The implementation of myGaru technology is a step towards an innovative advertising environment that combines effectiveness for businesses, user privacy protection and a responsible approach to data security.”

- Andrii Zheliezniak, Director of Big Data at Kyivstar.

“For Vodafone Ukraine, it is essential that the development of new data-driven solutions goes hand in hand with responsibility toward our customers. We confirm the high level of network security and the protection of subscriber data, which remain fundamental principles in the deployment of any new technologies, including cross-telecom identity based on myGaru technology. At the same time, as one of the pioneers of operator-led Big Data services in Ukraine, we see strong potential in this approach to support the development of a transparent and efficient data ecosystem, one that creates value for businesses while maintaining high standards of privacy and user data protection.”

- Sergiy Boryslavskyi, Vodafone Ukraine Director of Digital Product Development.

" For lifecell, it is fundamentally important that the introduction of new technologies does not change our core approach: subscribers' personal data is not shared and is not used for individual tracking. The myGaru-based solution operates exclusively with anonymised and aggregated data within the operator's secure infrastructure. This gives the market a modern tool for developing digital services without compromising user privacy."

- Kateryna Shulha, Head of Big Data Projects and Programmes at lifecell

About myGaru

myGaru is an award-winning telecom-powered identity and data collaboration platform. Founded in 2019, the company works with telecom operators, retailers, publishers and advertisers to enable secure, anonymised, cohort-based data collaboration. Built as deep-tech infrastructure for sovereign data ecosystems, myGaru helps to retain data value within the local economy and fosters innovation through fair, privacy-safe access for diverse domestic businesses.

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