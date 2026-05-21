Samsung Bonuses Test AI Wealth Divide Arabian Post

The tentative deal could channel about 40 trillion won, or roughly $26.6 billion, to semiconductor employees this year, implying an average payout near $340,000 for eligible workers if profit targets are met and the distribution is applied across the affected workforce. The package is expected to be tied substantially to company shares, reducing the immediate cash burden while giving workers a direct stake in Samsung's market performance during the AI-driven memory upcycle.

Union members are due to vote on the agreement after negotiators suspended plans for an 18-day walkout that would have raised pressure on global memory supply chains. The proposed strike had drawn close attention because Samsung remains a major supplier of DRAM, NAND flash and high-bandwidth memory used in data centres, smartphones, servers and advanced computing systems.

The settlement centres on a profit-sharing formula for Samsung's Device Solutions division, the business responsible for semiconductors. Union negotiators had pressed for 15 per cent of operating profit to be allocated to employees, alongside higher wages and changes to bonus caps. The compromise is understood to offer a smaller share of profit, an average wage increase and additional benefits, bringing Samsung closer to incentive structures used by rival SK hynix.

AI demand has reshaped the bargaining position of chip workers. High-bandwidth memory, or HBM, has become a critical component in accelerators supplied by companies such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. As cloud providers and technology groups race to expand AI infrastructure, memory makers have gained pricing power after a bruising industry downturn that had led to weak bonuses and tighter cost controls in earlier cycles.

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Samsung's management has been under pressure to prevent production disruption while also retaining engineering and manufacturing talent. The company has faced criticism from some employees for lagging SK hynix in HBM execution, even as its broader memory business has recovered sharply. The labour dispute therefore became more than a wage negotiation: it exposed internal tensions over how the gains from the AI boom should be shared between shareholders, executives and production staff.

The agreement also highlights a shift in Samsung's labour relations. The company, once known for a strongly non-union culture, has faced increasingly assertive collective action since formal union activity gained momentum in the past decade. The National Samsung Electronics Union has grown into a significant force inside the company, with tens of thousands of members and greater leverage as semiconductor profits recover.

For South Korea, the stakes extend beyond one company. Samsung accounts for a large share of the country's exports and remains central to its industrial strategy. A prolonged strike at major semiconductor facilities such as Pyeongtaek could have unsettled supply planning for chip buyers and added uncertainty to a market already strained by AI server demand.

Investors welcomed the avoidance of industrial action, with Samsung shares strengthening after the agreement. The market reaction reflected relief that management had contained an immediate operational risk, though analysts continue to weigh the long-term cost of richer labour incentives against the benefits of stronger output, lower attrition and improved morale in a strategically vital division.