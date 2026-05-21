Congress To Decide Assam Opposition Leadership Soon: Rakibul Hussain

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain on Thursday said that the Congress party would soon decide on the appointment of the Leader of Opposition and other key posts in the Assam Legislative Assembly after consultations with party legislators and leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to reporters, Hussain said the Congress believes in collective leadership and democratic processes while selecting positions such as Leader of Opposition, Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, and party secretaries inside the Assembly.

“We have a system in the Congress party where AICC observers take the opinion of every MLA. After completing that process, a decision will be taken within the next few days,” Hussain said.

He dismissed speculation regarding divisions within the Congress Legislature Party and maintained that the delay in appointing the opposition leader was purely procedural.

According to Hussain, the Congress respects democratic traditions and has accepted the mandate given by the people to the NDA government in Assam.

“At the same time, the people have entrusted us with the responsibility of functioning as the Opposition, and we will discharge that duty responsibly,” he said.

The Congress MP stated that the party's principal responsibility now would be to highlight the failures and shortcomings of the government before the people.

Hussain particularly raised concerns over the rising prices of essential commodities, petroleum products, and cooking gas, alleging that inflation had severely affected common people after the elections.

“Prices of petrol, diesel, pulses, rice, and edible oil are increasing continuously. This inflation is hurting ordinary citizens and reducing their purchasing power,” he said.

He further claimed that several small businesses, hotels, and roadside eateries were struggling due to shortages of cooking gas and declining consumer spending.

“Many small hotels and shops are suffering because they are not receiving gas cylinders on time. Businesses are slowing down because people no longer have enough disposable income,” Hussain alleged.

The Congress leader also criticised recent appeals for austerity and reduced fuel consumption, questioning why citizens were being advised to limit usage despite earlier assurances from the government that there was no shortage of fuel or gas.

Hussain urged the government to take urgent corrective measures to control inflation and ease the burden on common people.

“We hope the government will seriously address these issues and bring relief to the people,” he added.