Qatar Participates In Council Of Arab Health Ministers Meetings​​

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​The State of Qatar participated in the 64th session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers held in Geneva, Switzerland, alongside the meetings of the World Health Assembly.

Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud led the State of Qatar's delegation to the session.

The session discussed a number of key topics, foremost among them the health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, and coordination of a unified Arab position to safeguard the region's priorities amid ongoing discussions on reforming the global health governance system, and the role of the Arab Fund for Health Development.

The meeting also reviewed the Arab Strategy for improving maternal, child and adolescent health in the Arab region, the Economic and Social Council resolution on the promotion of the right to family planning in the Arab States and the analysis of the challenges and opportunities associated with low fertility rates, and the Arab Authority for Blood Transfusion Services.