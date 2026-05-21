Comprehensive Report On The Flat Steel Market: Opportunities And Challenges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Flat Steel market to surpass $776 billion in 2030. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Flat Steel market is estimated to account for nearly 8% of the total market value.Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Flat Steel Market In 2030?Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the flat steel market in 2030, valued at $438 billion. The market is expected to grow from $329 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization across major economies, strong demand from automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries, increasing steel production capacity and investments in modern steel plants, and supportive government initiatives promoting industrial growth and domestic manufacturing across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Flat Steel Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the flat steel market in 2030, valued at $279 billion. The market is expected to grow from $207 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong export-oriented steel production supporting global supply chains, high adoption of advanced flat steel grades for high-performance applications, increasing focus on energy efficiency and emission reduction in steel manufacturing, integration of digital technologies and automation in steel plants, and continuous improvements in production efficiency and cost competitiveness across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Flat Steel Market In 2030?

The flat steel market is segmented by product into sheet and strips, and plates. The sheet and strips market will be the largest segment of the flat steel market segmented by product, accounting for 70% or $545 billion of the total in 2030. The sheet and strips market will be supported by the strong demand from automotive manufacturing and body panel production, increasing use in construction and infrastructure applications, rising adoption in appliance and machinery manufacturing, advancements in high-strength and lightweight steel grades, and expanding industrial production activities across major economies.

The flat steel market is segmented by material into carbon steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel.

The flat steel market is segmented by process into basic oxygen furnace, and electric arc furnace.

The flat steel market is segmented by end user into building and infrastructure, mechanical equipment, automotive and other transport, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Flat Steel Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the flat steel market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Flat Steel Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global flat steel market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase infrastructure and construction activities across developing and developed regions, accelerate the growth of automotive and manufacturing sectors driving steel consumption, and support the rising demand for coated and value-added steel products across diverse industrial applications.

Expanding Infrastructure And Construction Activities - The expanding infrastructure and construction activities is expected to become a key growth driver for the flat steel market by 2030. Increasing investments in infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways, and residential and commercial buildings are significantly boosting demand for flat steel. Its strength, durability, and adaptability make it a preferred material for structural applications. Governments across emerging economies are prioritizing urban development and smart city initiatives, which further accelerates consumption. Flat steel is widely used in roofing, cladding, and structural frameworks due to its uniformity and reliability. Additionally, growth in renewable energy projects like wind and solar installations requires high-quality steel components. The rising demand for sustainable and long-lasting construction materials further supports its adoption. As infrastructure spending continues to grow globally, it remains a key driver for the market. As a result, the expanding infrastructure and construction activities is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Automotive And Manufacturing Sectors - The growth in automotive and manufacturing sectors is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the flat steel market by 2030. The automotive and manufacturing sectors are major consumers of flat steel, using it for vehicle bodies, machinery, and industrial equipment. Increasing vehicle production, particularly in emerging economies, is driving demand for high-strength and lightweight steel. Flat steel is essential for ensuring safety, durability, and performance in automobiles. The shift toward electric vehicles is also creating demand for advanced steel grades. In manufacturing, expanding industrial activities and machinery production are further increasing consumption. Steel's recyclability and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice across industries. Continuous innovation in steel processing technologies is also enhancing product quality and usage. Consequently, the growth in automotive and manufacturing sectors is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Coated And Value-Added Steel Products - The rising demand for coated and value-added steel products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the flat steel market by 2030. The demand for coated flat steel products such as galvanized and organic coated steel is rising due to their corrosion resistance and extended lifespan. These materials are widely used in construction, appliances, and automotive applications. Consumers and industries are increasingly seeking durable and low-maintenance materials, boosting demand for value-added steel products. Technological advancements in coating processes are improving product performance and aesthetics. In regions with harsh environmental conditions, coated steel is preferred for its protective properties. The growing use in roofing, panels, and consumer goods further supports market growth. This trend is encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced steel solutions. Therefore, the rising demand for coated and value-added steel products is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Flat Steel Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the sheet and strips market, and the plates market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $167 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand from automotive manufacturing and construction industries, rising infrastructure development activities across emerging and developed economies, growing use of high-strength and lightweight steel materials, advancements in steel production technologies and processing efficiency, and expanding industrial and machinery manufacturing applications. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on industrial modernization, infrastructure expansion, and material efficiency, fuelling transformative growth within the broader steel industry.

The sheet and strips market is projected to grow by $120 billion, and the plates market by $47 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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