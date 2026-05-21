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First Mining Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - First Mining Gold Corp.: Announced the commencement of project activities and the signing of a new drilling partnership at its Duparquet Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, with Forage Anicinape, an Indigenous-led drilling company established through a partnership between Forages Rouillier and the Coopérative de solidarité de Pikogan, representing the Pikogan First Nation. The partnership reflects First Mining's continued focus on building meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities and businesses while advancing exploration and development activities at Duparquet. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.48.
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