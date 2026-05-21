First Look Of Mouni Roy's 'Bombay Stories' Unveiled At Cannes 2026

The first look of Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka's upcoming film 'Bombay Stories' was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The film is set for its world premiere at Marche du Film during the festival.

The cast, director and producers were present in Cannes for the launch. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Bombay Stories is an India-UK-USA co-production.

A Manto-inspired narrative

The film is inspired by the writings of Saadat Hasan Manto and draws from his stories such as Hatak, Khusya, Bu and others. The film is set in Bombay and follows stories of loneliness, desire, pain and survival. It looks at people who live under the city's bright and busy surface.

The first-look posters showed the film's dark mood and its intense characters. The film also carries the line, "If you cannot bear these stories, then society itself is unbearable."

'Emotionally honest': Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka

Speaking about the film, Mouni Roy, as per a release, said, "What attracted me to Bombay Stories was its emotional honesty. These characters are vulnerable, broken, yet deeply human. Manto's world still feels frighteningly relevant today."

Anupriya Goenka also spoke about the project, saying, "This film is not just an adaptation; it is an experience. The writing is fearless, and every character carries emotional scars that stay with you long after the story ends."

The film stars Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka and an ensemble cast. It is produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Mouni Roy, Sonali's Music Room, Gargi Productions and Monica Aggarwal, in association with Mango Tree Entertainment, UFI Productions, Alphaa Productions and ASHPRO UK. (ANI)

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