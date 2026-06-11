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Hanover Names New Managing Director For The Middle East
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI – Strategic communications consultancy Hanover Communications has appointed Samantha Gregson Donnelly as its new managing director for the Middle East.
Donnelly has been with Hanover for six years and currently leads the firm's corporate practice in the region. She brings more than 19 years' experience across media and strategic communications, advising CEOs and senior leadership teams across the GCC on corporate reputation, crisis management, communications strategy and executive positioning.
Prior to joining Hanover, Donnelly spent eight years at Sky News in London as a television producer and chief planning producer for the channel's World News programme. During this time, she worked on major international news coverage and interviews with senior political and business leaders around the world.
Donnelly succeeds Jonty Summers, following a planned leadership transition, and will lead Hanover's continued growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Summers, on the other hand, recently joined Burson as its new head of corporate affairs.
Charles Lewington, interim managing partner, Hanover Communications, said:“Samantha has played a central role in the growth and success of Hanover Middle East over the past six years and is exceptionally well placed to lead the business into its next phase. She brings strong client relationships, strategic counsel experience and deep regional understanding, alongside a clear commitment to our clients, people and long-term growth across the Middle East.”
Donnelly added:“It is a privilege to take on the role of managing director for Hanover Middle East at an important moment for both the business and the wider region. Over the past six years, we have built a strong team and trusted client relationships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, advising organisations on some of the region's most high-profile and complex communications challenges.
“I would also like to thank Jonty for his stellar leadership, mentorship and continued support over the past six years, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations already established across the region," she said.
Established in the Middle East in 2017, Hanover advises leading regional and international organisations on strategic communications, reputation management, crisis communications, corporate positioning and stakeholder engagement, with offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Donnelly has been with Hanover for six years and currently leads the firm's corporate practice in the region. She brings more than 19 years' experience across media and strategic communications, advising CEOs and senior leadership teams across the GCC on corporate reputation, crisis management, communications strategy and executive positioning.
Prior to joining Hanover, Donnelly spent eight years at Sky News in London as a television producer and chief planning producer for the channel's World News programme. During this time, she worked on major international news coverage and interviews with senior political and business leaders around the world.
Donnelly succeeds Jonty Summers, following a planned leadership transition, and will lead Hanover's continued growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Summers, on the other hand, recently joined Burson as its new head of corporate affairs.
Charles Lewington, interim managing partner, Hanover Communications, said:“Samantha has played a central role in the growth and success of Hanover Middle East over the past six years and is exceptionally well placed to lead the business into its next phase. She brings strong client relationships, strategic counsel experience and deep regional understanding, alongside a clear commitment to our clients, people and long-term growth across the Middle East.”
Donnelly added:“It is a privilege to take on the role of managing director for Hanover Middle East at an important moment for both the business and the wider region. Over the past six years, we have built a strong team and trusted client relationships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, advising organisations on some of the region's most high-profile and complex communications challenges.
“I would also like to thank Jonty for his stellar leadership, mentorship and continued support over the past six years, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations already established across the region," she said.
Established in the Middle East in 2017, Hanover advises leading regional and international organisations on strategic communications, reputation management, crisis communications, corporate positioning and stakeholder engagement, with offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
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