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Nigerian Authorities Detain Former Minister After Fraud Conviction
(MENAFN) Anti-corruption officials in Nigeria have arrested former Power Minister Saleh Mamman just days after he received a lengthy prison sentence in connection with fraud and money laundering tied to major electricity projects.
The country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced Tuesday that Mamman was captured in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State following what authorities described as “weeks of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering.”
“For us, getting the convict to serve his jail terms is extremely important in view of the seriousness with which we are tackling corrupt practices,” EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede told journalists, adding that the former minister would be transferred to correctional authorities.
Mamman was convicted on May 7 on 12 charges linked to the alleged diversion of funds intended for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric projects, which were designed to strengthen Nigeria’s struggling power sector. The two projects were planned to generate 3,050 megawatts and 700 megawatts of electricity respectively.
The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Mamman and several associates diverted at least 22 billion naira, equivalent to roughly $16 million, from funds allocated to the projects.
The former minister was absent during the court ruling, leading Judge James Omotosho to instruct both domestic and international security agencies to locate and detain him. The court also ordered the seizure of Mamman’s properties in Abuja along with foreign currencies reportedly recovered during the investigation.
According to the EFCC, Mamman went “underground” after the sentencing.
Mamman served as power minister from 2019 until 2021 under former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
His arrest also comes amid another ongoing case involving allegations of a separate 31 billion naira fraud scheme connected to Mamman and seven additional suspects, according to Nigerian anti-corruption authorities.
The country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced Tuesday that Mamman was captured in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State following what authorities described as “weeks of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering.”
“For us, getting the convict to serve his jail terms is extremely important in view of the seriousness with which we are tackling corrupt practices,” EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede told journalists, adding that the former minister would be transferred to correctional authorities.
Mamman was convicted on May 7 on 12 charges linked to the alleged diversion of funds intended for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric projects, which were designed to strengthen Nigeria’s struggling power sector. The two projects were planned to generate 3,050 megawatts and 700 megawatts of electricity respectively.
The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Mamman and several associates diverted at least 22 billion naira, equivalent to roughly $16 million, from funds allocated to the projects.
The former minister was absent during the court ruling, leading Judge James Omotosho to instruct both domestic and international security agencies to locate and detain him. The court also ordered the seizure of Mamman’s properties in Abuja along with foreign currencies reportedly recovered during the investigation.
According to the EFCC, Mamman went “underground” after the sentencing.
Mamman served as power minister from 2019 until 2021 under former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
His arrest also comes amid another ongoing case involving allegations of a separate 31 billion naira fraud scheme connected to Mamman and seven additional suspects, according to Nigerian anti-corruption authorities.
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