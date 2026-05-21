Chile Stocks Jump 2.4% On GDP-Miss Bounce - Rio Times

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May 21, 06:17 IPSA 10,600 +2.40% USD/CLP 897.19 -1.10% COPPER 6.27 -0.35% SQM-B 72,900 -0.40%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,600 +2.40% - 10,351 10,622 10,351 1,568,735,320 USD/CLP 897.19 -1.10% -4.80% 907.15 897.19 897.19 - COPPER 6.27 -0.35% +35.16% 6.29 6.37 6.24 10,961 SQM-B 72,900 -0.40% +124.98% 73,190 74,800 72,000 301,977 COPEC 6,425 +0.39% -6.96% 6,400 6,531 6,386 598,804 BSANTANDER 70.10 +2.71% +17.22% 68.25 71.21 68.79 179,327,355 FALABELLA 5,600 +2.85% +17.89% 5,445 5,618 5,470 1,609,897 ENELAM 76.20 +0.26% -21.85% 76.00 77.32 75.01 28,399,191 CENCOSUD 2,180 +5.24% -31.83% 2,072 2,230 2,095 3,613,004 CMPC 1,095 +2.82% -29.26% 1,065 1,119 1,065 3,467,170 BANCO CHILE 171.90 +3.24% +17.72% 166.50 172.99 165.00 104,893,411 LATAM AIR 22.57 +7.22% +29.56% 21.05 22.68 20.95 1,056,969,238 SOUTHERN COPPER 174.09 +3.01% +98.44% 169.00 175.19 169.21 925,650

Largest live moves in this report universe

LATAM AIR22.57+7.22% CENCOSUD2,180+5.24% BANCO CHILE171.90+3.24% SOUTHERN COPPER174.09+3.01% FALABELLA5,600+2.85% CMPC1,095+2.82% BSANTANDER70.10+2.71% IPSA10,600+2.40%

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Thursday, May 21, 2026 · Covering Wednesday May 20 session Summary

IPSA Chile today reflects Wednesday's 2.40% surge to 10,599.69, the strongest single-day move in the region. The Iran de-escalation relief, amplified by Chile's copper anchor, lifted the index back through the cloud and recovered Tuesday's GDP-miss loss and more.

Metric Value Change Context IPSA close 10,599.69 +2.40% Strongest LatAm move Intraday range 10,351 – 10,622 271 pts Open at low, close at high Cloud / Kijun 10,535 Reclaimed Now support RSI fast / slow 45.99 / 42.67 Recovering From Tuesday 36.39 MACD histogram −41.82 Healing From −61.94 50-DMA 10,743 1.4% above Next resistance 200-DMA 10,088 4.8% below Structural floor

The Big Three 1.IPSA closed Wednesday at 10,599.69 (+2.40%, +248.83 pts), the strongest LatAm session of the day. The index opened at Tuesday's close, ran to a 10,622 high, and closed near it - a bullish reversal candle that recovered Tuesday's 1.12% give-back and more, reclaiming the cloud and Kijun cluster near 10,535 toward the 50-DMA at 10,743. 2.The surge had two engines. The Senate move to curb Trump's Iran war powers pulled global yields and oil lower, the relief that lifted Brazil 1.77%. Chile's copper anchor amplified it: lower oil and a softer dollar firmed the copper-sensitive peso, and the metal's steadiness near $4.50/lb let the oversold index snap back hard. 3.RSI rebounded to 45.99 fast, 42.67 slow - off Tuesday's 36.39 oversold low. The MACD histogram healed sharply to −41.82 from −61.94. The structural case holds: 14% consensus EPS growth and the June BCCh cut path toward 4.25%, which the Q1 GDP miss strengthens. The 50-DMA at 10,743 is the next gate. IPSA Close 10,599.69 +2.40% 50-DMA 10,743 Next gate BCCh Rate 4.50% June cut path RSI Fast 45.99 Off oversold 02 Session DataSource: BCS, BCCh, Cochilco, TradingView. Snapshot: May 21, 2026 06:16 UTC. 03 Why It Surged External Trigger: Regional relief through the copper channel

The Senate move to curb Trump's Iran war powers pulled global yields and oil lower, the relief that lifted the region. Chile's copper anchor amplified it: a softer dollar and lower oil firmed the copper-sensitive peso, and with the metal steady near $4.50/lb the oversold index snapped back hard - outpacing Brazil's 1.77% and Mexico's 0.49%.

Local Driver: Oversold snapback meets the rate-cut case

Tuesday's GDP-miss give-back left the IPSA oversold at RSI 36.39, primed for a bounce once external pressure lifted. The recovery also leans on the rate-cut case: the −0.5% Q1 contraction strengthens the June BCCh cut argument toward 4.25%. The bad-news-is-good-news dynamic reasserted with the regional tailwind behind it.

§04 · Market Commentary

The +2.40% surge is the cleanest reversal of the week. After three sessions absorbing the Q1 GDP miss, the IPSA snapped back the moment external pressure lifted - the copper anchor transmitting relief faster than peers. The reclaim of the cloud and Kijun cluster marks a genuine momentum shift, not a dead-cat bounce.

The structure now favors continuation. RSI lifting off oversold and the MACD healing to −41.82 confirm the selling has exhausted. The 50-DMA at 10,743 is the immediate gate; clearing it reopens 10,800. The Kast uptrend holds well above the 200-DMA at 10,088. The June BCCh cut and copper above $4.50/lb decide the next leg.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P IPSA daily, BCS. TradingView · May 21, 2026 06:16 UTC

IPSA closed at 10,599.69 after opening at Tuesday's low and running to a 10,622 high - a bullish reversal candle. The close reclaimed the cloud and the Kijun cluster near 10,535, now support, with the 50-DMA at 10,743 the next gate toward 10,800. The 200-DMA at 10,088 is the 4.8% floor. MACD histogram −41.82 healed sharply from −61.94. RSI fast 45.99, slow 42.67 - off the oversold lows.

Resistance: 10,743 (50-DMA) → 10,803 (upper band) → 10,910 Support: 10,535 (Kijun) → 10,272 → 10,088 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below the 10,535 Kijun negates the reversal. 06 Forward Look This week · The 50-DMA A close above 10,743 confirms the reversal toward 10,800. A fade below the Kijun stalls the recovery at the cloud. This week · Copper $4.50/lb The transmission channel. Copper above $4.50 keeps the peso firm and the rebound intact; a drop below removes the cushion. June 1 · May Imacec First post-Q1 print. Another negative confirms Q2 weakness; a positive validates a sustained recovery. June · BCCh meeting The Q1 miss strengthens the cut case to 4.25%. The Iran-Hormuz fuel pass-through is the remaining obstacle. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPSA jump 2.4%? Regional relief through the copper channel. The Senate move to curb Trump's Iran war powers pulled global yields and oil lower, and Chile's copper anchor amplified it - a softer dollar firmed the peso, letting the oversold index snap back. The +2.40% move outpaced Brazil and Mexico because the copper transmission turned the relief into the strongest LatAm session. Is the GDP-miss correction over? The recovery looks genuine. After three sessions absorbing the −0.5% Q1 contraction, the reversal candle, the reclaim of the cloud and Kijun, and the MACD healing mark a momentum shift, not a dead-cat bounce. The miss also strengthens the June cut case toward 4.25%. The 50-DMA at 10,743 tests whether the recovery has legs. Why does copper drive the IPSA so strongly? Copper is Chile's dominant export and the peso's anchor. A 1% copper move correlates with a 0.3–0.4% peso move, so when the metal holds firm the currency and dollar equity returns hold with it. Copper near $4.50/lb is the cushion that lets the IPSA outperform on the way down and snap back faster on the way up. Verdict

Wednesday's 2.40% surge to 10,599.69 was the strongest LatAm session of the day, recovering Tuesday's GDP-miss loss and more. The Iran de-escalation relief, amplified by Chile's copper anchor, lifted the index back through the cloud and the Kijun cluster. RSI rebounded off oversold to 45.99 and the MACD histogram healed sharply. The 50-DMA at 10,743 is the next gate toward 10,800. The June BCCh cut case and copper holding $4.50/lb are the catalysts. The Kast uptrend holds.

Related: Tuesday's GDP-miss give-back · Brazil's Iran-relief rebound · Mexico clears its gate.

Gate today: 50-DMA 10,743. Clear = path to 10,800; below Kijun 10,535 = reversal negated.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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