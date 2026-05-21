Meta's Final Email To Axed Employees: 'Your Role Has Been Eliminated, Gather Any Personal Items And Head Home'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Day after Meta sacked thousands of its employees as a part of its restructuring program to redirect move towards its artificial intelligence agenda, the final email from the company leadership to the sacked employees is doing the rounds, giving a glimpse into the finality of it all for those who have worked at the company.

The email, obtained by Business Insider, started with what was known for several months – reducing headcount – and then came the hit:“Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated as part of today's reorganization.”

Employees, who have now been put on 'non-working notice period', were informed that they would lose system access but could subsequently log into the alumni portal. They were also given their official termination date, until which they were not required to perform any work for Meta.

As part of the restructuring, the laid-off employees would receive severance payment of 16 weeks plus two weeks for every year of completed services, minus the notice period. As part of the severance package, Meta has also extended the health insurance premiums for the employees who have been laid-off and their families for 18 months.

For the immigrants, Meta said it would provide guidance to help them address their questions.

META'S LAST EMAIL TO LAID-OFF EMPLOYEES

As previously shared, we have decided to reduce headcount as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making. Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated as part of today's reorganization. Before sharing additional details, we want to thank you for all you've contributed to Meta. We appreciate the important role you've played in the company's journey.

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We understand you will have questions as you process this news. Please read below to learn more. We also encourage you to view the Alumni Portal (Meta/alumni), which you can access within an hour of losing system access and has additional information and resources to assist you. More information about the Alumni Portal is below.

Non-working notice period

From today through [redacted] (your "Termination Date"), you are in a "non-working notice period." During this time, your internal access will be removed and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta.

You will continue to accrue PTO until your Termination Date, and your remaining PTO will be paid out in your final paycheck at the end of this period. During the notice period, you will be paid "Notice Pay," which you will see on your payslips and is the same amount as your salary.

Leave of absence (if applicable): Your employment will end on your Termination Date that was communicated to you. Any leaves of absence will end on your Termination Date. Please note that to the extent applicable, you may still continue to receive disability benefits after your separation date if your disability meets the disability plan requirements.

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Your benefits and compensation will continue through your Termination Date.

You will continue to receive your full salary and benefits through your Termination Date, as well as any RSU grants that have vested on or before your Termination Date as provided in the Equity Incentive Plan. To support you in your job search, you will also have access to three complimentary months of external job search assistance through Lee Hecht Harrison ("LHH"), as further detailed in the enclosed LHH Outplacement Services flyer.

Severance details

Attached is a non-signable version of a Separation Agreement with full details of your individual package (do not sign this version). A signable Separation Agreement will be sent to your personal email address from [redacted] later today with full details of your individual package. You must sign your Separation Agreement to receive your severance payout.

If you do not receive an electronic signable Separation Agreement by the end of the day tomorrow on your personal email, please check your spam folder. If you still haven't received the agreement, please submit a case via the Alumni Portal. (Note: If you apply for and accept a different position at Meta no later than one week prior to your Termination Date, you will remain a Meta employee and therefore this Separation Agreement will be void and you would not be eligible for severance under the terms of the Severance Plan.)

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As a Regular Employee (FTE), you're eligible for the following severance offer:

Severance payment of 16 weeks plus two weeks for every year of completed services, minus your notice period. Please see the cover sheet of the attached Separation Agreement for more details on this calculation.

Payment of COBRA (health insurance) premiums for you and your family (if they are dependents on your current plan) for 18 months.

Immigration (if applicable)

We know this is especially difficult for those whose visa and work authorization is sponsored by Meta. The Alumni Portal has general immigration guidance to help address your immediate questions. The guidance also contains the contact information for your assigned law firm. You can also open a case via the Alumni Portal if you have specific questions about your case.

System access and office information

Since you have entered a paid non-working notice period, your badge has been deactivated and your access to internal Meta systems will be removed this morning. If you are already in the office, we ask that you please gather any personal items at your desk and head home. If you have personal items that need to be retrieved, instructions are available on the Alumni Portal.

Getting more information

We know this is a lot to process, so we've compiled resources about pay, benefits and other considerations for you in the Alumni Portal. You can access the Alumni Portal within an hour of losing system access today as mentioned above. You will need your employee ID, which is provided at the top of this email, to access the site.

Finally, we want to say again that we're grateful for your contributions. Your impact at Meta has been an important part of our story.

Sincerely,

Meta Leadership