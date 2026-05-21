Vaiko Opposes 'Vande Mataram', PM SHRI Scheme In Tamil Nadu Functions

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Thursday strongly opposed the inclusion of "Vande Mataram" in Tamil Nadu government functions and reiterated his opposition to the PM SHRI scheme, alleging that it was an attempt by the Centre to impose the three-language policy in the state.

Opposition to 'Vande Mataram'

In a detailed statement, Vaiko said, "During events organised by the Governor, 'Vande Mataram' is being repeatedly brought in and imposed everywhere. We have already stated that in any event organised by the Tamil Nadu government, no place should be given to 'Vande Mataram.'"

He asserted that "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" should be sung first at state government events, followed by the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana." "First, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must be sung, and then the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' should be sung. This is what we have been firmly emphasising," he said.

Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the song at official state functions. "I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit, under any circumstances, the introduction or singing of this controversial 'Vande Mataram' at Tamil Nadu government functions," he said.

Referring to the Governor's office, Vaiko said, "The Governor is organising these events, and since they are connected to his office, he has acted in this manner. But in functions conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, such incidents should not occur. Every time this issue has been raised, I have said the same thing, and I continue to say the same now as well."

'PM SHRI an attempt to impose three-language policy'

Reiterating his earlier position on the PM SHRI scheme, Vaiko said the Centre was trying to impose the three-language policy through the scheme. "Even in the statement I gave this morning, I said that the PM SHRI scheme is clearly an attempt to impose the three-language policy, and that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is aggressively trying to force it upon us. This must be firmly opposed," he said.

Historical Context and Warning of 'Language War'

Recalling the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu, Vaiko referred to the language struggles of 1938 and 1965 and alleged that many people lost their lives during the protests. "The language struggle that Perarignar Anna began in 1938 turned into a massive language revolution in 1965. Many people were shot dead, the Indian Army was brought in and atrocities were committed. Eight people self-immolated and lost their lives," he said.

The MDMK leader also recalled former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai declaring Tamil and English as the state's language policy. "A few days before he passed away due to cancer, while speaking at the Tamil Nadu naming ceremony in Chennai, he declared: 'The decision taken by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government on the language issue -- that Tamil and English alone shall remain -- must never be altered by any party that comes to power in the future, nor should anyone even think of changing it," Vaiko said.

Addressing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Vaiko urged him to remember the sacrifices made during the anti-Hindi agitations before taking any decision. "The sacrifices of those who lost their lives -- the eight who self-immolated, the hundreds who were killed, and the thousands who underwent imprisonment -- must be kept in mind while making decisions," he said.

Warning against accepting pressure from the Centre, Vaiko said, "Above all, if the state government bows to the pressure of the Central Government, another language war could erupt."

He also referred to recent remarks made by Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan in support of the two-language policy. "Even a minister who is part of today's cabinet had recently stated that ours is a two-language policy and that we would not allow the three-language policy here," he said.

"On behalf of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I make this appeal: under no circumstances should this be permitted," Vaiko added.

Earlier in the day, Vaiko had issued a detailed statement opposing the PM SHRI three-language scheme, calling it an attempt to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu and appealing to Chief Minister Vijay not to allow its implementation in the state.

The PM SHRI scheme and the National Education Policy's three-language formula have remained politically sensitive issues in Tamil Nadu, where several parties have consistently opposed what they describe as attempts to impose Hindi. (ANI)

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