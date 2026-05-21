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Zelenskyy Eyes Peace Talks Resumption
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv is hopeful of resuming "meaningful" trilateral peace negotiations with Russia within the coming weeks, citing what he characterised as "good contacts" between Ukrainian and US officials — while simultaneously warning Belarus of "significant" consequences should Minsk choose to enter the war directly.
Addressing the nation in his nightly Telegram broadcast, Zelenskyy made clear that Kyiv expects Moscow to show up at the table.
"If we can return to meaningful trilateral communication in these weeks and if we can involve the Europeans, that will be the right result. We, for our part, are ready for such appropriate steps. I expect that the partners will also be ready and that the Russians will not hide," he said.
The Ukrainian leader also raised alarm over what he described as Russian contingency planning for a fresh offensive thrust along the Chernihiv-Kyiv axis from Belarusian territory, saying Kyiv was already shoring up its defences in response.
"Of course, we are already working to strengthen our defense in the direction," he said, noting that preventive measures were underway regarding Belarus and areas of Russia "from where the threat comes."
His patience with Minsk's ambiguous posture appeared to be wearing thin. "Honestly, I am already tired of the constant threat to Ukraine that the Russians may at some point involve Belarus in the expansion of the war," Zelenskyy said.
On the offensive front, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" — a phrase he used to describe deep-strike operations — were delivering results, with Kyiv's targets for May being met "more or less fully."
"The distance is almost 800 kilometers (497 miles) from the state border of Ukraine, the city of Kstovo, oil refining, the defeat has been confirmed," he said, in a reference to a confirmed strike on Russian oil infrastructure well beyond the front lines.
Zelenskyy identified Russian refineries, fuel storage depots, and oil-revenue-linked infrastructure as the primary objectives of Ukraine's ongoing long-range campaign.
Addressing the nation in his nightly Telegram broadcast, Zelenskyy made clear that Kyiv expects Moscow to show up at the table.
"If we can return to meaningful trilateral communication in these weeks and if we can involve the Europeans, that will be the right result. We, for our part, are ready for such appropriate steps. I expect that the partners will also be ready and that the Russians will not hide," he said.
The Ukrainian leader also raised alarm over what he described as Russian contingency planning for a fresh offensive thrust along the Chernihiv-Kyiv axis from Belarusian territory, saying Kyiv was already shoring up its defences in response.
"Of course, we are already working to strengthen our defense in the direction," he said, noting that preventive measures were underway regarding Belarus and areas of Russia "from where the threat comes."
His patience with Minsk's ambiguous posture appeared to be wearing thin. "Honestly, I am already tired of the constant threat to Ukraine that the Russians may at some point involve Belarus in the expansion of the war," Zelenskyy said.
On the offensive front, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" — a phrase he used to describe deep-strike operations — were delivering results, with Kyiv's targets for May being met "more or less fully."
"The distance is almost 800 kilometers (497 miles) from the state border of Ukraine, the city of Kstovo, oil refining, the defeat has been confirmed," he said, in a reference to a confirmed strike on Russian oil infrastructure well beyond the front lines.
Zelenskyy identified Russian refineries, fuel storage depots, and oil-revenue-linked infrastructure as the primary objectives of Ukraine's ongoing long-range campaign.
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