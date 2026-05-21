Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $4.98, or 4.25%, on May 20 from the previous level, coming in at $112.32 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $4.93, or 4.29%, to $109.97 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $5.4, or 5.78%, to $88.03 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $4.85, or 4.23%, to $109.83 per barrel.

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