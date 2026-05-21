Neymar Suffers Fresh Injury Setback Before World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, May 21 (IANS) Neymar has suffered a new injury scare less than a month before Brazil's opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Morocco

The 34-year-old Santos star missed his team's home Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo on Wednesday due to a calf injury, though the Brazilian club sought to allay fears it was serious, reports Xinhua.

Santos team doctor Rodrigo Zogaib said the forward would be ready for Brazil's first pre-World Cup training session on May 27.

"Neymar will report to the national team fit or very close to being fit," news outlet O Globo quoted Zogaib as saying. "There is even a chance he could play against Deportivo Cuenca next Tuesday."

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, Neymar last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker has since struggled with injuries, managing only 17 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions after returning to boyhood club Santos in January last year.

Neymar had not been called up to play for the Brazil national team since October 2023, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday that Neymar's inclusion in his 26-man squad was not based on recent form.

"It was always a physical issue for him," the Italian said. "He played the last few matches consistently. He can improve his physical condition before the first World Cup match. Experience in this type of competition and the affection he has within the group can help create the best atmosphere."

The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Brazil will begin the tournament against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 before meeting Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

This will be Neymar's fourth FIFA World Cup, having featured in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions.

He will become the Brazilian player with the joint-most tournament appearances, alongside Castilho, Djalma Santos, Nilton Santos, Pele, Emerson Leao, Cafu, Ronaldo, and Thiago Silva. He also has the chance to join Pele and become only the second player to wear Brazil's No10 shirt at four different World Cups. In total, Neymar has played in 13 matches, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.