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Israeli Finance Minister Says He Is Informed of ICC Arrest Warrant
(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that he has been informed of an international arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to reports.
Smotrich told a news conference that he was notified of a request for a secret international arrest warrant filed by the ICC prosecutor, which he described as coming from what he called an “antisemitic court” in The Hague, as cited by reports.
He characterized the reported warrant as “a declaration of war” and accused international bodies of attempting to impose what he called “security suicide” on Israel through sanctions and legal action.
“We will not accept hypocritical dictates from biased bodies that repeatedly stand against the State of Israel,” he said, adding that “a large part of European countries have never excelled in love of Zion. Hypocrisy and double standards have become the hallmark of many countries.”
According to reports, an Israeli newspaper cited a diplomatic source saying the ICC chief prosecutor had requested sealed arrest warrants targeting several Israeli officials, including army officers and politicians, though timing details remain unclear.
Separately, British outlet reported that a request had been submitted seeking confidential arrest warrants for Smotrich and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on allegations related to war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
Smotrich told a news conference that he was notified of a request for a secret international arrest warrant filed by the ICC prosecutor, which he described as coming from what he called an “antisemitic court” in The Hague, as cited by reports.
He characterized the reported warrant as “a declaration of war” and accused international bodies of attempting to impose what he called “security suicide” on Israel through sanctions and legal action.
“We will not accept hypocritical dictates from biased bodies that repeatedly stand against the State of Israel,” he said, adding that “a large part of European countries have never excelled in love of Zion. Hypocrisy and double standards have become the hallmark of many countries.”
According to reports, an Israeli newspaper cited a diplomatic source saying the ICC chief prosecutor had requested sealed arrest warrants targeting several Israeli officials, including army officers and politicians, though timing details remain unclear.
Separately, British outlet reported that a request had been submitted seeking confidential arrest warrants for Smotrich and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on allegations related to war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
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