403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Announces Plans to Release 300 Prisoners
(MENAFN) Venezuela announced Tuesday it will free 300 inmates this week on humanitarian grounds, in a move that goes beyond the provisions of a recently enacted amnesty law.
National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez unveiled the decision during a formal legislative session at the assembly palace in the capital Caracas, framing it as a compassionate response to the circumstances of vulnerable detainees.
Rodriguez said the releases would prioritize citizens aged 60 and above, minors, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and individuals with verified medical conditions — with chronic illness and advanced age serving as the primary qualifying criteria.
The announcement comes against a backdrop of sustained international scrutiny. Opposition figures and human rights organizations have long maintained that the affected prisoners were subjected to deeply flawed judicial proceedings and are being held behind bars for political — not criminal — reasons.
The development follows a direct call to action last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed that Washington would secure the freedom of every remaining political prisoner in Venezuela.
"We're going to get them all out," Trump told reporters. "As you know, we've already freed many political prisoners, and the rest will be released too."
It remains unclear whether Tuesday's announcement by Caracas is directly linked to the mounting pressure from Washington, or whether the two developments are unfolding on parallel tracks.
National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez unveiled the decision during a formal legislative session at the assembly palace in the capital Caracas, framing it as a compassionate response to the circumstances of vulnerable detainees.
Rodriguez said the releases would prioritize citizens aged 60 and above, minors, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and individuals with verified medical conditions — with chronic illness and advanced age serving as the primary qualifying criteria.
The announcement comes against a backdrop of sustained international scrutiny. Opposition figures and human rights organizations have long maintained that the affected prisoners were subjected to deeply flawed judicial proceedings and are being held behind bars for political — not criminal — reasons.
The development follows a direct call to action last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed that Washington would secure the freedom of every remaining political prisoner in Venezuela.
"We're going to get them all out," Trump told reporters. "As you know, we've already freed many political prisoners, and the rest will be released too."
It remains unclear whether Tuesday's announcement by Caracas is directly linked to the mounting pressure from Washington, or whether the two developments are unfolding on parallel tracks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment