Extreme Heat Can Trigger Serious Heart Complications, Warns Cardiologist At RAK Hospital

Elderly individuals, heart patients, diabetics, and kidney disease patients among the most vulnerable Walking for 30 to 45 minutes regularly remains one of the best exercises for heart health Dehydration can thicken the blood and force the heart to work harder Experts advise hydration, limiting direct sun exposure, and seeking immediate medical attention for warning signs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cardiologist urges residents not to ignore dizziness, chest discomfort, or unusual sweating during extreme heat

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – May, 2026: With temperatures across the UAE already crossing 40°C, doctors at RAK Hospital are warning residents not to dismiss symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, chest discomfort, or breathlessness as“just summer fatigue,” as extreme heat can place dangerous stress on the heart and, in some cases, trigger serious cardiac emergencies.

According to Dr. Ahmed Sharafeldin, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at RAK Hospital, prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, causing the blood to become thicker and forcing the heart to work harder to circulate blood throughout the body.

“When the body loses fluids through excessive sweating, the blood becomes more concentrated and viscous, increasing the strain on the heart,” explained Dr. Sharafeldin.“You can compare it to the difference between water and honey. Water flows easily, while thicker liquids require more effort to move. Similarly, the heart must pump harder when the body is dehydrated.”

He added that while anyone can be affected by extreme temperatures, certain groups are significantly more vulnerable, particularly older adults, individuals with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart failure, or those recovering from a recent heart attack or stent implant.

“Every summer, many people underestimate the impact of extreme heat on the heart,” said Dr. Sharafeldin.“Some assume they are simply tired or dehydrated, when in reality they may be experiencing a serious cardiac event. Ignoring warning signs can delay treatment and increase the risk of severe complications.”

The hospital noted that dehydration not only places additional strain on the cardiovascular system but may also increase clotting risks in susceptible individuals, potentially contributing to heart attacks or strokes.

Outdoor workers and individuals spending extended periods in direct sunlight are particularly at risk during peak summer months. However, doctors stressed that even routine outdoor exposure can become dangerous when temperatures remain extremely high for prolonged periods.

RAK Hospital's cardiology consultant advises residents to avoid prolonged direct sun exposure when temperatures exceed 40°C, particularly during peak afternoon hours, and to stay hydrated by consuming at least 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily unless medically advised otherwise. Doctors also recommend reducing excessive caffeine and salty food intake, both of which can contribute to dehydration.

Dr. Sharafeldin further highlighted that symptoms such as chest pain, discomfort radiating to the neck or arm, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, unusual sweating, fainting, or shortness of breath should never be ignored.

“If someone experiences warning signs, especially while outdoors or after prolonged heat exposure, they should seek immediate medical attention,” he emphasized.“What may appear to be heat exhaustion could actually be a heart attack or heat stroke.”

While regular physical activity remains important for cardiovascular health, RAK Hospital recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise during periods of extreme heat and humidity. Walking during cooler hours, such as early mornings or evenings, is considered safer for most individuals.

“Walking for 30 to 45 minutes regularly remains one of the best exercises for heart health,” Dr. Sharafeldin added.“But during UAE summers, people must be mindful of timing, hydration, and the body's warning signals.”

As the UAE enters peak summer months, RAK Hospital is encouraging residents to prioritise preventive care, remain cautious about prolonged heat exposure, continue regular follow-ups for existing medical conditions, and seek early medical advice when symptoms arise. More heart health guidance and specialist information are available on RAK Hospital's website.

“Awareness can save lives,” Dr. Sharafeldin concluded.“Extreme heat should never be taken lightly, especially for people with underlying health conditions.”