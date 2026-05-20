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Extreme Heat Can Trigger Serious Heart Complications, Warns Cardiologist At RAK Hospital
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Cardiologist urges residents not to ignore dizziness, chest discomfort, or unusual sweating during extreme heat
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Elderly individuals, heart patients, diabetics, and kidney disease patients among the most vulnerable
Walking for 30 to 45 minutes regularly remains one of the best exercises for heart health
Dehydration can thicken the blood and force the heart to work harder
Experts advise hydration, limiting direct sun exposure, and seeking immediate medical attention for warning signs
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