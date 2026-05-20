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U.S Senate Forces War Powers Showdown Over Iran Military Action
(MENAFN) The US Senate moved Tuesday to wrest control of military decision-making from the White House, advancing a war powers resolution that would compel the executive branch to seek congressional approval before continuing military operations against Iran.
The chamber passed the procedural measure 50-47, clearing a critical threshold needed to push the resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine toward a full floor vote.
The tally exposed rare fractures within the Republican caucus. Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul broke with their party to back the measure, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman crossed the aisle in opposition. Senators John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, and Tommy Tuberville were absent from the vote.
Addressing colleagues before the ballot, the Virginia Democrat framed the moment as a narrow but consequential opening — one unfolding against the backdrop of what he characterized as a "fragile ceasefire."
"This vote this week to discharge this matter from the committee and finally bring it to the floor of the Senate is different than any of the seven votes we've had before," he said.
Kaine further charged that President Donald Trump had sidelined Congress entirely, bypassing lawmakers when dismissing diplomatic openings with Tehran.
The senator said he was cautiously optimistic that an eighth discharge motion — after seven previous failed attempts — could finally unlock a public Senate debate on US military engagement with Iran.
The chamber passed the procedural measure 50-47, clearing a critical threshold needed to push the resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine toward a full floor vote.
The tally exposed rare fractures within the Republican caucus. Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul broke with their party to back the measure, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman crossed the aisle in opposition. Senators John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, and Tommy Tuberville were absent from the vote.
Addressing colleagues before the ballot, the Virginia Democrat framed the moment as a narrow but consequential opening — one unfolding against the backdrop of what he characterized as a "fragile ceasefire."
"This vote this week to discharge this matter from the committee and finally bring it to the floor of the Senate is different than any of the seven votes we've had before," he said.
Kaine further charged that President Donald Trump had sidelined Congress entirely, bypassing lawmakers when dismissing diplomatic openings with Tehran.
The senator said he was cautiously optimistic that an eighth discharge motion — after seven previous failed attempts — could finally unlock a public Senate debate on US military engagement with Iran.
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