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Israeli Occupiers Put Palestinian-Owned Land on Fire in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers set fire Monday evening to Palestinian-owned land in the occupied West Bank while under the protection of Israeli forces, according to reports.
Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra said the fires broke out on Palestinian land in the Umm Nir area near the town of al-Karmil, south of Hebron, as stated by reports.
He added that volunteer civil defense teams from the villages of al-Tuwana and Susya in the Masafer Yatta region managed to contain and extinguish the flames.
In a separate incident, anti-settlement activist and Umm Qusa village council member Najeh Ataymat said Israeli authorities had recently delivered 15 stop-work notices affecting homes, residential buildings and other facilities in the village located in the Yatta desert area south of Hebron.
According to official Palestinian figures cited by reports, violence carried out by Israeli forces and occupiers across the occupied West Bank since October 2023 has resulted in the deaths of 1,162 Palestinians, while roughly 12,245 others have been injured and nearly 23,000 people arrested.
Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra said the fires broke out on Palestinian land in the Umm Nir area near the town of al-Karmil, south of Hebron, as stated by reports.
He added that volunteer civil defense teams from the villages of al-Tuwana and Susya in the Masafer Yatta region managed to contain and extinguish the flames.
In a separate incident, anti-settlement activist and Umm Qusa village council member Najeh Ataymat said Israeli authorities had recently delivered 15 stop-work notices affecting homes, residential buildings and other facilities in the village located in the Yatta desert area south of Hebron.
According to official Palestinian figures cited by reports, violence carried out by Israeli forces and occupiers across the occupied West Bank since October 2023 has resulted in the deaths of 1,162 Palestinians, while roughly 12,245 others have been injured and nearly 23,000 people arrested.
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