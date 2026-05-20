403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Presses U.S. for Extradition Reciprocity
(MENAFN) President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that the United States has dismissed or largely disregarded 269 extradition petitions submitted by the Mexican government. She emphasized the need for reciprocity, particularly as the Trump administration seeks the extradition of ten officials connected to Mexico’s governing party.
“There has been no extradition of any of these alleged criminals to Mexico. In other words, what Mexico has always asked for — at least under our administration — is reciprocity. Why have none of them been extradited if these are significant cases and reciprocity exists?” Sheinbaum stated during her daily briefing.
Between January 2018 and May 13, 2026, Mexico filed 269 extradition requests with the United States. None of the individuals requested have been handed over, while 36 petitions were formally rejected by American authorities.
Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez explained during the press conference that of the 233 unresolved cases, 183 are currently under review by U.S. judicial institutions.
Mexico’s extradition demands involve matters tied to organized crime, corruption, and forced disappearances.
One of the most notable cases concerns former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, accused of money laundering, unlawful enrichment, and organized crime. Mexican officials have upheld an arrest warrant against him since 2022.
“There has been no extradition of any of these alleged criminals to Mexico. In other words, what Mexico has always asked for — at least under our administration — is reciprocity. Why have none of them been extradited if these are significant cases and reciprocity exists?” Sheinbaum stated during her daily briefing.
Between January 2018 and May 13, 2026, Mexico filed 269 extradition requests with the United States. None of the individuals requested have been handed over, while 36 petitions were formally rejected by American authorities.
Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez explained during the press conference that of the 233 unresolved cases, 183 are currently under review by U.S. judicial institutions.
Mexico’s extradition demands involve matters tied to organized crime, corruption, and forced disappearances.
One of the most notable cases concerns former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, accused of money laundering, unlawful enrichment, and organized crime. Mexican officials have upheld an arrest warrant against him since 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment