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Strong Earthquake Shakes Southern Japan

Strong Earthquake Shakes Southern Japan


2026-05-20 02:25:28
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted southern Japan on Wednesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The tremor struck at 11:46 a.m. local time (0246 GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

According to the Disaster Management Division within the Japanese prime minister's office, the quake was experienced across several areas in southern Japan. A seismic intensity of lower 5 was registered in Southern Amami, located in Kagoshima prefecture.

Authorities confirmed that there were no immediate accounts of destruction or casualties. Additionally, no tsunami alert was issued following the incident.

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