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Strong Earthquake Shakes Southern Japan
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted southern Japan on Wednesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.
The tremor struck at 11:46 a.m. local time (0246 GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).
According to the Disaster Management Division within the Japanese prime minister's office, the quake was experienced across several areas in southern Japan. A seismic intensity of lower 5 was registered in Southern Amami, located in Kagoshima prefecture.
Authorities confirmed that there were no immediate accounts of destruction or casualties. Additionally, no tsunami alert was issued following the incident.
The tremor struck at 11:46 a.m. local time (0246 GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).
According to the Disaster Management Division within the Japanese prime minister's office, the quake was experienced across several areas in southern Japan. A seismic intensity of lower 5 was registered in Southern Amami, located in Kagoshima prefecture.
Authorities confirmed that there were no immediate accounts of destruction or casualties. Additionally, no tsunami alert was issued following the incident.
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