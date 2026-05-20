Goa PWD Refutes 'Rs 1,000 Crore Scam' Allegations As Baseless

The Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Goa, has strongly refuted allegations being circulated on social media and certain media platforms regarding a so-called "Rs 1,000 crore scam" linked to contractor enlistment. The Department has categorically stated that the claims are false, misleading, and not supported by facts.

PWD Clarifies Procedural Details

The Department clarified that the references being circulated relate only to routine verification of documents submitted during the enlistment process of a contractor under Class I-AA (Super). Officials stated that this is a standard procedural step. The matter is currently under examination by the competent authority as per established rules and procedures.

It was also made clear that no work order of any kind has been issued to the said contractor after enlistment in the said category. The Department said that linking this procedural matter to a "Rs 1,000 crore scam" is misleading and not supported by facts.

Concerns Over Online Misinformation

PWD has expressed concern over the manner in which unverified and sensational claims are being circulated online, particularly by certain individuals and influencers, without any attempt to verify facts from official sources. Such content, the Department said, is creating unnecessary confusion and undermining public trust in institutions.

Commitment to Transparency and Due Process

The Department reiterated that contractor enlistment and tender evaluation in Goa are carried out through a well-defined, multi-level system of technical and administrative scrutiny, ensuring transparency at every stage. Any complaints received are examined strictly as per rules and due process.

Legal Action Considered

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and public interest, PWD cautioned against the spread of misinformation and selective narratives aimed at misleading the public. It also indicated that appropriate legal action is being considered against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory content against the Department and its officials.

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