Calling All Digital Identity & Cybersecurity Innovators: Future Digital Awards Now Open For 2026
These new industry awards aim to recognise both the trailblazers and the market leaders driving the dynamic cybersecurity and digital identity markets; ranging from Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) to post-quantum cryptography, and biometric security.
“As digital services continue to evolve, identity and security have become essential foundations for trust, user protection, and long-term growth. Our new Identity & Security Awards will recognise the companies and leading innovators across this critical technology sector,” said Nick Maynard, VP of Research at Juniper Research.
This year's awards cover:
Identity Innovation
- Identity Verification Innovation AML Innovation KYC Innovation Best Digital Identity Platform Digital Travel Credential Innovation Best Digital Identity Scheme
Identity Leadership
- Identity Leader of the Year Identity Start-up of the Year
Security Innovation
- Best Post-quantum Cryptography Solution Best Identity & Access Management Platform Application Security Innovation Data Security Innovation Biometrics for Border Control Innovation Industrial Endpoint Cybersecurity Innovation Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year Biometric Security Innovation of the Year
Security Leadership
- Security Leader of the Year Security Start-up of the Year
Winning at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards goes beyond just a trophy. It strengthens your market positioning, supports client engagement, and informs future product development. Click here to learn how G+D Netcetera used its award win as a platform to drive tangible business outcomes and shape future product strategies.
Interested companies can apply via the entry form on the website. There is no fee to enter. The nominations period closes on Friday 7th August 2026, with all winners to be announced on 7th October 2026.
About Juniper Research
Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.
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