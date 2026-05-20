Perak's Tanjong Malim Emerges In Debate Over Sustainable AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 19, 2026 12:00 am - As hyperscalers expand AI computing capacity, resource constraints are influencing site selection across Southeast Asia. Five industrial plots within Sungai Samak Estate highlight how integrated planning, renewable energy potential and proximity

The global race to build artificial intelligence infrastructure is accelerating at an unprecedented pace.

Technology companies around the world are investing heavily in new data centres designed to train and operate increasingly complex AI systems.

Industry analysts estimate that global spending on AI infrastructure could reach trillions of dollars before the end of the decade.

Yet alongside this expansion, an increasingly important question is emerging:



How can these facilities remain viable over the long term?

AI computing requires vast electricity supply and significant cooling capacity, making energy and water availability critical considerations in data centre planning.



Rising Energy Demand from AI Infrastructure

Research indicates that electricity consumption from data centres could triple by 2030, driven largely by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence systems.

As computing density increases, infrastructure planners must ensure that power supply systems and cooling resources can expand accordingly.

These factors are beginning to influence where the next generation of data centres will be built.



Malaysia's Growing Role in Digital Infrastructure

Malaysia has positioned itself as one of Southeast Asia's most attractive destinations for large?scale data centre investment.

The country offers:

. Strong regional connectivity

. A stable regulatory environment

. Proximity to key digital markets

Much of the recent expansion has taken place in Johor and areas surrounding Johor Bahru, where operators benefit from close proximity to Singapore.

However, the continued growth of AI infrastructure is prompting a broader discussion about resource resilience and geographic diversification.

Water availability, electricity supply and land scalability are becoming central considerations for long-term planning.



Exploring New Locations for Future Infrastructure

As these pressures increase, investors are beginning to evaluate locations capable of supporting the next phase of digital infrastructure expansion.

One area gaining attention is Tanjong Malim in the state of Perak.

Situated within the Automotive High Technology Valley, the town is developing into an intersection between digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

The corridor has already attracted investment related to electric vehicle production, engineering research and technology innovation.

Within this environment lies Sungai Samak Estate, a development area that includes five industrial land plots suitable for AI data centre campuses.



Designing Infrastructure for Long-Term Sustainability

The estate's planning concept reflects the evolving requirements of modern digital infrastructure.

Rather than focusing solely on individual server facilities, the framework supports integrated campuses combining computing infrastructure, research activity and industrial operations.

Cooling systems remain a critical component.

High-density computing environments generate significant heat, making reliable water resources and efficient recycling systems essential.

The Sungai Samak Estate concept incorporates access to water resources, along with advanced cooling and water management strategies, to support sustainable operations.



Renewable Energy and Industrial Integration

Energy strategy is another defining factor.

Many global technology companies have committed to powering future infrastructure using renewable energy sources.

Locations capable of integrating solar energy generation and hybrid grid systems are therefore becoming increasingly attractive.

The land configuration at Sungai Samak Estate enables the development of renewable energy infrastructure alongside digital facilities, supporting a model in which energy production and computing capacity evolve together.

The estate's proximity to Proton City and Malaysia's growing automotive technology corridor also creates opportunities for collaboration between digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing sectors.



Connectivity and Regional Digital Services

Positioned along major transport and communication routes, Tanjong Malim provides a foundation for low-latency data centre operations capable of serving both domestic and regional markets.

As infrastructure planning evolves, developers are increasingly prioritising locations that combine resource security, connectivity and industrial integration.

Further details about the development framework and available land plots at Sungai Samak Estate can be found at



Enquiries regarding partnerships or development opportunities can be directed to

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As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global technology investment, the locations capable of balancing computing power with sustainable resource management may become central to the next generation of digital infrastructure.