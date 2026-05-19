As AI Encounters Infrastructure Constraints, Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Outlines Its Modular Data Center Strategy

Growing AI adoption is increasing pressure on global computing and energy infrastructure, leading many organizations to manage limited resources, adjust deployment timelines, and navigate rising costs Industry reports indicate that compute capacity and supporting power infrastructure are tightening as demand accelerates BluSky AI is developing modular data center systems intended to support faster deployment, scalable capacity, and GPU-as-a-Service access

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The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is revealing a structural challenge that extends beyond software development. As AI usage increases across sectors-including automation, content generation, and enterprise-scale digital agents-the availability of high-performance compute and the energy required to operate it has become a central constraint.

BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) is among the companies pursuing this direction. The company is developing modular data center solutions designed to address the widening gap between AI compute...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: Updates and news related to BSAI can be found in the company's newsroom at

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